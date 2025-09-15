Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 5 healthy Indian oats recipes for balanced vegetarian diet: From dosa to laddu, tikki

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 5 delicious Indian oats recipes that combine taste with health. From crispy oats dosa and wholesome upma to laddus, khichdi, and tikki, these vegetarian dishes make oats a must-have in your daily diet for nutrition and flavour.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 01:13 PM IST

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 5 healthy Indian oats recipes for balanced vegetarian diet: From dosa to laddu, tikki
When it comes to healthy eating, oats are one of the most versatile and nutritious ingredients you can add to your daily diet. Rich in fibre, protein, and essential nutrients, they not only support weight management but also enhance digestion and promote heart health. India’s one of the most celebrated chefs, Sanjeev Kapoor, has often highlighted how oats can be creatively included in vegetarian meals without compromising on taste. Here are his top 5 Indian oats-based recipes that you must try.

Oats Dosa

A healthy twist on the traditional dosa, this recipe combines oats with rice flour and urad dal. Crisp and light, it’s a perfect breakfast option paired with chutney or sambar.

Oats Upma

This wholesome dish makes for a filling breakfast or evening snack. Oats are roasted and cooked with vegetables, curry leaves, and mild spices, giving a nutritious makeover to the classic South Indian upma.

Oats Laddu

A guilt-free sweet treat, these laddus combine oats with jaggery, dry fruits, and ghee. Packed with fibre and energy, they’re an excellent option for festive indulgence or a quick snack.

Oats Khichdi

Replacing rice with oats, this khichdi is light, easy to digest, and ideal for a comforting meal. Cooked with moong dal, veggies, and spices, it’s a healthy twist on a traditional dish.

Oats Tikki (Cutlets)

For a protein-packed snack, oats tikki is a must-try. Blended with mashed potatoes, spices, and herbs, these tikkis are pan-fried to perfection, a healthy replacement for fried snacks.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s oats recipes prove that healthy food doesn’t have to be boring. By adding dishes like oats dosa, upma, laddu, khichdi, and tikki to your vegetarian diet, you can enjoy both taste and nutrition every day.

