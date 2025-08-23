Chef Sanjeev Kapoor reveals how he stays fit at 61, without giving up on chole-bhature, gol gappe

Sanjeev Kapoor at 61 proves fitness isn’t about strict diets but about balance, joy, and smart choices that let him stay fit without giving up his favourite foods.

Bollywood-era TV icon and culinary star Sanjeev Kapoor has a refreshingly real message at 61: you don’t have to quit beloved dishes to stay healthy. The Khana Khazana host says fitness comes from balance, not food fear; yes, even when your comfort plate is piping-hot chole bhature.

Food is joy, not numbers

Kapoor rejects demonising any dish, calling food an emotion tied to nostalgia and togetherness. At a recent event, he admitted he couldn’t resist chole bhature, gol gappe and Bengali sweets and still stands by his philosophy: enjoy, don’t abstain. The guardrails are simple: portion control over prohibition ('savour, don’t stuff'). If he indulges at one meal, the next skews lighter, think soup or grilled vegetables and he favours fresh, seasonal produce and local delicacies wherever he travels. The goal is to make eating an experience, not a restriction.

Fitness beyond the gym

Kapoor doesn’t chase brutal workouts. His everyday movement, long walks, constant motion in the kitchen, travel days, and engagements with people, keeps his daily step count up without counting reps on a bench. Just as crucial: sleep and mindfulness. He stresses that peaceful, good-quality sleep recharges body and mind, improves mental health, and keeps you physically active the next day. It’s a complete loop: eat mindfully, move often, recover well. At 61, his energy and enthusiasm underline the point, you can love chole bhature and still stay fit when you manage portions, keep an active lifestyle, and respect recovery.

In an era of extreme diet plans and quick-fix fads, Kapoor’s blueprint feels both sustainable and Indian at heart, proof that consistency beats punishment, and pleasure can co-exist with health.