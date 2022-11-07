Chef Pawan Bisht shares details on Virat Kohli's restaurant One8 Commune, cricketer's favourite food and his vision

The Corporate Chef and R&D Executive of One8 Commune open up about the new outlet of Virat Kohli's restaurant in Juhu.

Currently, cricketer Virat Kohli's restaurant, One8 Commune has become the talk of the town. As One8 commune's new spot is the late legendary Kishor Kumar bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai. Its freshly artistic interiors and amazingly tasty food items have already become an attraction for everyone.

In the interview with the indianexpress.com, Pawan Bisht, the Corporate Chef and R&D Executive of One8 Commune, opens up about Virat’s vision for the one8 Commune, his favorite dishes, and much more.

Virat wanted to create a friendly atmosphere for the age groups under one roof, where everyone can have food and enjoy it at the same time. And, since Virat keeps travelling in different parts of the world, he has tried out many cuisines so, he has got many ideas about the food choices and he keeps sharing them with the chef Pawan Bisht.

Food menu

Pawan Bhist has said that he himself, the owner, and Virat Kohli is equally involved in this process. As Virat wanted to create one community for all, he tried to bring world cuisine to the menu, which can be enjoyed the every age group.

His restaurant offers everything from Dal- khichdi to truffle and mushroom dim sums. Virat Kohli has also made a conscious effort to make his every outlet of One8 Commune different. He believes that each outlet should offer something new and different to its customers.

Virat’s favorite dishes

He also shares Virat's favorite dishes that are being served in the restaurant. Avocado tartar, mushroom googly dim sums, mushroom, and truffle oil individually are some of the cricketer's favorites.