Chef Pawan Bisht shares details on Virat Kohli's restaurant One8 Commune, cricketer's favourite food and his vision

No sign of rain: Kerala to get heatwave-like weather conditions, issues warning for 14 districts

6 ayurvedic herbs you can try for good macula health

This company buys 3.72 crore shares of Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services for Rs 754 crore

India very close to a final call on FTA with UK, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

6 ayurvedic herbs you can try for good macula health

This company buys 3.72 crore shares of Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services for Rs 754 crore

Key all-rounders to watch out for at Asia Cup 2023

Meet Gadar 2's baddie Manish Wadhwa: Prakash Jha's discovery who was advised not to do Sunny's film

Top 10 movies of Ayushmann Khurrana as per IMDb rating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

Watch: Saiyami Kher reimagines Gadar's iconic handpump scene in Ghoomer style, says 'ladkiyaan bhi Hindustan ko...'

King Of Kotha box office collection day 1: Dulquer film takes second best opening in Malayalam cinema, mints Rs 17 crore

Lifestyle

Chef Pawan Bisht shares details on Virat Kohli's restaurant One8 Commune, cricketer's favourite food and his vision

The Corporate Chef and R&D Executive of One8 Commune open up about the new outlet of Virat Kohli's restaurant in Juhu.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 09:15 PM IST

Currently, cricketer Virat Kohli's restaurant, One8 Commune has become the talk of the town. As One8 commune's new spot is the late legendary Kishor Kumar bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai. Its freshly artistic interiors and amazingly tasty food items have already become an attraction for everyone.  

In the interview with the indianexpress.com, Pawan Bisht, the Corporate Chef and R&D Executive of One8 Commune, opens up about Virat’s vision for the one8 Commune, his favorite dishes, and much more. 

Virat wanted to create a friendly atmosphere for the age groups under one roof, where everyone can have food and enjoy it at the same time. And, since Virat keeps travelling in different parts of the world, he has tried out many cuisines so, he has got many ideas about the food choices and he keeps sharing them with the chef Pawan Bisht. 

Food menu

Pawan Bhist has said that he himself, the owner, and Virat Kohli is equally involved in this process. As Virat wanted to create one community for all, he tried to bring world cuisine to the menu, which can be enjoyed the every age group. 

His restaurant offers everything from Dal- khichdi to truffle and mushroom dim sums. Virat Kohli has also made a conscious effort to make his every outlet of One8 Commune different. He believes that each outlet should offer something new and different to its customers. 

He also shares Virat's favorite dishes that are being served in the restaurant. Avocado tartar, mushroom googly dim sums, mushroom, and truffle oil individually are some of the cricketer's favorites. 

