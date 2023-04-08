Check Radhika Merchant's saree at Mukesh Ambani event, you can buy a car for its price

Radhika Merchant drapes a black Indo-Western saree worth Rs 5.85 lakhs

Radhika Merchant, the soon-to-be younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, is one of the most popular celebrities in Mumbai. Radhika does not miss a single opportunity to charm everyone with her cute smile and her personable personality. Along with dance, Radhika's fashion style is also amazing.

Radhika Merchant surprises everyone with her choices and something similar was witnessed at the launch event of 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre'. Where Radhika, the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, made a stylish entry with her fiance Anant Ambani. Both of them wore matching traditional outfits of black colour, especially for the event, in which both were looking very good.

Radhika Merchant wore a black saree at the 'NMACC' launching event

Radhika wore a black colour Indo-Western style saree from the label 'Shahab-Durazi' at the NMACC launch. Her outfit had white floral embroidery all around it along with fringe detailing on the sleeves. She completed her look with pin-straight, side-parted hair, bold red lips and glam makeup.

Radhika merchant saree price

The special thing is that this saree of Radhika Merchant was draped by celebrity drapest Dolly Jain. She styled the pallu as a carry-on statement piece and a dainty diamond and ruby pendant completed Radhika's look. According to the information, the saree that Radhika wore cost 5.85 lakhs.

Radhika Merchant's bag worth Rs 52 lakh

Radhika carried the 'Hermes Kellymorphose' bag with a classy black saree. The silver-coloured mini bag features a front flap featuring the signature Kelly design as well as a chainmail body, short straps and a long shoulder chain with a cloche. It is being told that the price of this arm candy is 63,750 dollars i.e. 52 lakh 30 thousand rupees.

Anant Ambani's dazzling brooch

At the same time, in this event, Anant was looking handsome in self-printed motifs in a black coloured sherwani. However, Anant's coat was studded with silver buttons and she also wore a dazzling brooch that caught everyone's eye. During this, the couple was also seen posing for the paparazzi hand in hand.

