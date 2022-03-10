Check out THESE 4 lesser-known places in India for travel-enthusiasts

From food to festivals, there is a diverse selection of experiences to be had. India, recognised for its rich history and legacy, is home to some of the world's most underappreciated yet stunning destinations for travellers to satisfy their wanderlust. Let's take a look at some lesser-known destinations in India so you can visit them on your next holiday.

Assagao, Goa

One of the top spots to visit during your summer vacation. One of the most beautiful North Goan farms, located between the highways going up to Anjuna and Mapusa, has recently attracted the exposure of many travelers and locals. Assagao is a place where Goa's history and modern aspirations collide. Assagao is a place that stands in between the hidden appeal of South Goa's isolated beaches and the wild all-nighter activities in nearby areas of Anjuna and Baga.

Dholavira, Gujarat

Dholavira is the largest of the two most prominent Indus Valley Civilization or Harappan civilisation sites, which date back to 4500 years ago. While the other site, Lothal, is more comprehensively informed and simpler to reach, a trip to Lothal is meant to complement, not replace, a trip to Dholavira. The ride to Dholavira is magnificent, leading you through the saline desert plains of the Great Rann, where you can see chinkara gazelles, nilgais (blue bulls, Asia's largest antelopes), flamingos, and other birds.

Hemis, Jammu and Kashmir

Despite its majesty and natural glory, the greatest high altitude national park in India's Jammu & Kashmir state has traditionally played second place to Ladakh, which is located nearby. The Hemis National Park is known around the world for having the most snow leopards and for being the only area where you may view them in the wild making it the best place to wild-life explorers to go to. Apart from the snow leopard, the Tibetian wolf, Eurasian brown bear, and red fox are among the endangered species found in the Hemis National Park.

Majuli, Assam

Majuli, located in the state of 'Land of Red River,' is ideal for travellers who enjoy exploring natural locations. The Mising, Deori, and Kachari tribes live on this vast island on the Brahmaputra River, which is noted for its picture-perfect scenery and intact tribal culture. The greater adjutant stork, Siberian crane, and pelicans are among the native and migratory birds found on Majuli. Although tourism has increased in recent decades, the island is suffering from a major ecological crisis, and significant areas of it have vanished over time. This has also drew attention to the region's eco-tourism potential. It is also recognized as Assam's cultural capital.

