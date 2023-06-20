Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Check out the Best Wireless Headphones under 2500

If your budget is below 2500 and you are looking forward to buy the best headphones, then you have arrived on the right page. Check out the headphones from Boat, Hammer and Portronics that provides excellent sound quality.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

Check out the Best Wireless Headphones under 2500
Best headphones under 2500

Whether you are in your home or work place, there is some kind of noise that always disturbs you from focusing on work or other chores. Under such conditions, a headphone becomes really important to cut down on all those unwanted noises and helps you concentrate on your work more efficiently.

So, if you are looking forward to buy headphones that provide productivity and an immersive experience, we have arranged a list of brands that offers you best wireless headphones under 2500.

Portronics Muffs M1

Portronics is a popular brand known for its wide range of audio products. This particular headphone will cost you Rs 1799. They have a Bluetooth version of 5.0 with a frequency of 20Hz – 20KHz. Its an ergonomic design that provides around 10 hrs playback time and 100 hrs of standby time. It comes in five colours, Black, Red, Green, Grey and White.

Boat Rockerz 558

An over-the-ear wireless headphones that will cost you around Rs 2099. These headphones are ergonomically designed and provide great sound quality because of it 50mm Dynamic Drivers. It comes with a physical noise isolation feature. It has 5.0 Bluetooth version with a playback time of 20 hrs. The highlight of this product is its soft cushions that provide their listeners a very comfortable experience to enjoy music.

Hammer Bash 2.0

These are over-the-ear wireless foldable headphones which give you 8 hrs of playtime which is best wireless headphones under Rs 2500. These headphones are useful to protect ears from the pain of long hour usage because of its super soft cushioning. They have Bluetooth 5.0 version with Deep Bass powered by 40 MM powerful sound drivers which provide listeners with a great sound experience. These headphones will cost you around Rs 2199.

Boat Rockerz 450 Batman DC Edition

Well, for all the dark knight lovers out there, Boat presents rockers 450 in a batman design. You can play up to 15 hrs of non-stop music with 40mm dynamic drivers that make your experience even better. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 version with a standby time of 400 hrs. It has premium finish with integrated controls and padded ear cushions. This headphone comes at a price of Rs 1799.

(Disclaimer: The links in this article may be sponsored and do not have journalistic/editorial involvement of India.com. Zee Media shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the brand links.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Luxurious car collection to fashionable bags, expensive things owned by actress
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘We are not neutral. We are on the side of…’: PM Modi ahead of US state visit
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.