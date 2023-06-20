Check out the Best Wireless Headphones under 2500

Best headphones under 2500

Whether you are in your home or work place, there is some kind of noise that always disturbs you from focusing on work or other chores. Under such conditions, a headphone becomes really important to cut down on all those unwanted noises and helps you concentrate on your work more efficiently.

So, if you are looking forward to buy headphones that provide productivity and an immersive experience, we have arranged a list of brands that offers you best wireless headphones under 2500.

Portronics is a popular brand known for its wide range of audio products. This particular headphone will cost you Rs 1799. They have a Bluetooth version of 5.0 with a frequency of 20Hz – 20KHz. Its an ergonomic design that provides around 10 hrs playback time and 100 hrs of standby time. It comes in five colours, Black, Red, Green, Grey and White.

An over-the-ear wireless headphones that will cost you around Rs 2099. These headphones are ergonomically designed and provide great sound quality because of it 50mm Dynamic Drivers. It comes with a physical noise isolation feature. It has 5.0 Bluetooth version with a playback time of 20 hrs. The highlight of this product is its soft cushions that provide their listeners a very comfortable experience to enjoy music.

These are over-the-ear wireless foldable headphones which give you 8 hrs of playtime which is best wireless headphones under Rs 2500. These headphones are useful to protect ears from the pain of long hour usage because of its super soft cushioning. They have Bluetooth 5.0 version with Deep Bass powered by 40 MM powerful sound drivers which provide listeners with a great sound experience. These headphones will cost you around Rs 2199.

Well, for all the dark knight lovers out there, Boat presents rockers 450 in a batman design. You can play up to 15 hrs of non-stop music with 40mm dynamic drivers that make your experience even better. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 version with a standby time of 400 hrs. It has premium finish with integrated controls and padded ear cushions. This headphone comes at a price of Rs 1799.

