Check out the best deals on shawls for men’s, get up to 56% off

Headlines

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

Nickelodeon takes kids on tour of Metro Museum and SRCC Hospital on Children's Day

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states for next 5 days; check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

7 Health benefits of dragon fruit

Runs scored by Virat Kohli in World Cup semi-final matches

New Zealand bowlers with most wickets against India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' from his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

Ranveer Singh did this film for free to play Deepika Padukone's husband on screen, it's not Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Check out the best deals on shawls for men’s, get up to 56% off

In this winter season, find out the amazing deals on men’s shawl on Amazon with surprising offers and get flat 56% off

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shawls can be a stylish and practical accessory, especially during the colder months. Explore the best range of shawls on Amazon which can add a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Grab the offers now. 


The Amritsar Store Dhariwal Wollen Taxtills Lohi No.170 Shawl For Men At Rs 2,500

  • Get up to 46% off on this shawl
  • It's not only versatile but also adds a stylish touch to any outfit, you can choose from a variety of fabrics like wool, cashmere, silk, and linen, depending on your personal style and needs
  • When wearing it, you can get creative with different draping techniques, whether it's around your neck, shoulders, or across your chest
  • Made from high-quality wool, it offers exceptional softness, comfort, and insulation.

Buy Now on Amazon

tweedle Khadi Design Men’s Shawl At Rs 1,999

  • Get up to 50% off on this shawl 
  • It's lightweight, so you can wear it comfortably throughout the day without any strain
  • The design with horizontal stripes is inspired by the timeless Khadi weave, giving it a modern twist
  • The harmonious colour combinations not only look soothing but also make a subtle yet impactful fashion statement
  • With its diverse range of available colours, it caters to boys and gentlemen of all ages.

Buy Now on Amazon

Pashmoda Men Woollen Kanni Shawl At Rs 2,025

  • Get up to 30% off on this shawl 
  • This shawl is specifically designed for the royal gentleman, taking inspiration from India's rich heritage
  • It features a beautiful border pattern that adds a touch of elegance, you can wear this stylish ethnic shawl at formal evenings over a flamboyant coat, achkan, kurta, or even at casual settings with more relaxed clothing
  • The size of the shawl is 96x46 inches, and it's made from a cosy wool blend, these heritage shawls by Pashmoda showcase the meticulous work of Kashmiri artisans and daily wage workers, ensuring that you not only look regal but also support their craftsmanship
  • You can style this shawl over a dress jacket, sherwani, nehru coat, kurta, or even your cardigan, and rest assured that it will turn heads wherever you go.

Buy Now on Amazon

Pashtush Mens fine Soft Ethnic Stole At Rs 1,149

  • Get flat 56% off on this shawl
  • It's made from fine micron natural lamb, giving it a luxurious hand feel and warm texture
  • You can pair this shawl with your favourite outfit to achieve that classic estate look
  •  It's perfect for weddings, gifts, and evening parties during the winter season
  • The shawl is made from faux pashmina, ensuring both comfort and warmth.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

You can finally delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram profile, here’s how

Delhi may see best Diwali day air quality in 8 years if firecracker ban works

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

World Cup 2023: What will happen if AUS vs SA semi-final match is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE