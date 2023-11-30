Headlines

Check top deals on centre tables to elevate your living room game

Explore the great deals on stylish and durable centre tables available on Amazon and find the perfect match for your home.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

Center tables can really change the look and functionality of your living space. They not only provide a convenient surface to keep your stuff, but they also add a touch of style to your home decor, and with so many options available on Amazon, you can easily find a center table that matches your taste and fits you perfectly into your space.

Roldo Modern Round Center Tea Table Set At Rs 4,599

  • The modern design features a sleek golden metal frame and a white MDF top, adding sophistication to your living room
  • The set of 3 tables with a copper finish and luxurious white marbled top will elevate your space
  • They even nest within each other, saving space and allowing for different configurations the round shape makes them perfect centerpieces, and the marbled laminated surface is easy to clean and scratch-resistant. 

Lukzer Engineered Wood Center Table At Rs 2,390

  • The full-size design makes a statement in your living space, while the open bottom shelf provides additional storage for your essentials like photo albums, books, or decorative pieces
  • It's so versatile too! You can use it as a nightstand in the bedroom, a coffee table in the living room, a casual table in the garden or patio, or even as an outdoor table
  • Despite its compact size, it meets all your daily demands and the rectangular shape and engineered wood construction ensure stability, durability, and safety. 

Brown Art SHOPPEE 2 Tier Center Table ASt Rs 4,949

  • The unique design features classic iron feet, giving it a simple and stylish shape
  • The table is smooth and bright, with a charming look and a spacious open desktop with a storage shelf
  • The tabletop is sturdy and the edges are hand-polished to ensure they're smooth and rounded, protecting your family from any potential harm.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Venus Engineered Wood Contemporary Walnut Finish Coffee Table At Rs 2,699

  • It has a size of 40.64cm (W) x 99.06cm (L) x 40.64cm (H), providing a spacious tabletop and shelves for placing magazines, ornaments, and more
  •  The structure is sturdy and made of premium quality engineered wood, ensuring durability and it's made from European standard particle board, which is known for its durability
  • The design is not only aesthetic but also easy to clean, with smooth edges to reduce the chances of scrapes and cuts.

