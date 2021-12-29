Check out precious jewellery made from breast milk, know how much it can cost you

Breastfeeding has an emotional and special connection with mothers. It creates a bonding experience with mothers and their children. However, you can now mark this journey in a special way. You can order jewellery made from breastmilk.

Alma Partida, while speaking to The New York Times, revealed about the precious jewellery made from breastmilk. She nursed her daughter Alessa for around 18 months and wanted to mark her breastfeeding journey in a special way. Therefore, she started checking out Facebook. From there she got to know about such jewellery.

She then sent about 10 millilitres of her breast milk to a company called Keepsakes by Grace. After a month, a milky-white heart-shaped pendant was received by her. "It’s the last drop. It’s the last thing you have to remember the journey”, she told The New York Times.

Meanwhile, we visited the Instagram page of the jeweller. There were many options available. In one of the posts, the page had written wrote, “I’ve had many people contact me asking if I would do a formula keepsake. It breaks my heart that all of them said something along the lines of: “Is that silly?” Or “I feel like I don’t deserve one.”

Owner of Keepsakes by Grace, Sarah Castillo told The New York Times, “A lot of my orders come from clients that are either suffering through a hard time or they’re weaning they’re and not ready yet. A lot of it comes from that, almost like a desire to continue but either they can’t or they decided it’s time to stop.” Sarah Castillo's pieces typically cost $60 to $150.