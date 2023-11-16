Headlines

Check out incredible offers on premium dishwashers, get up to 40% off

Check out the great deals on amazing dishwasher only on Amazon and unlock the incredible offers

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Nov 16, 2023

Dishwashers not only saves you time and effort but also ensures that your dishes are cleaned thoroughly. Explore the best range of dishwashers on Amazon with the affordable price and best-in-class wash quality.  No more hand washing and wasting gallons of water! So go ahead and make your life easier with a dishwasher with amazon. 


Whirlpool 14 Place Settings PowerClean Pro Technology Dishwasher At Rs 31,990

  • Get up to 40% off on this dishwasher 
  • This dishwasher is perfect for larger families with up to 6 members, it has 14 place settings, which means it can accommodate a dinner plate, dessert plate, glass, soup bowl, tea cup with saucer, knife, spoons, and fork for each person
  • With 11 wash programs and a display that shows 7 segments and a 1-24 hour timer, you have plenty of options for customising your wash
  • The dishwasher also offers 3 different wash temperatures, ranging from 40ºC to 70ºC, and can handle water intake temperatures up to 60ºC
  • It operates at a noise level of 43 dB, so it won't disturb your peace, the dishwasher has a connection rating of 1900W, current of 10A, and voltage of 220-240V.

Buy Now on Amazon


IFB 12 Place Settings Hot water wash Free Standing Dishwasher At Rs 36,670

  • This Freestanding Dishwasher is a great choice for those on a budget
  •  It offers the best wash quality in its class, ensuring your dishes come out sparkling clean every time
  •  With 12 place settings, it's suitable for bachelors and couples, and the adjustable cutlery basket allows for easy organisation, the dishwasher has an A++ rating, meaning it's energy-efficient and environmentally friendly and IFB offers an impressive 2-year comprehensive warranty for the machine and 8 years of spare parts support
  • Some special features include a 70°C hot water wash for tough stains, hygienic steam drying for completely dried and germ-free dishes, and a 360° unique spray arm that reaches even the hard-to-reach spots. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher At Rs 28,700

  • Get up to 28% off on this dishwasher 
  • It has 12 place settings and comes in a stylish Neo Black colour, with 6 wash programs including intensive, self clean, eco, 90 minute, glass, and rapid, you have plenty of options to choose from
  • The dishwasher is suitable for up to 6 members, with each place setting consisting of a plate, glass, bowl, cup, knife, spoon, and fork. It has a water consumption of 10-17 litres depending on the program, and an energy consumption of 1-1.6 kW/hr
  • The dishwasher also features a height adjustable upper rack and foldable racks for added convenience,  it comes with a comprehensive 2-year warranty on the product and 5 years rust through warranty.

Buy Now on Amazon


Hisense 15 Place Settings Dishwasher At Rs 38,990

  • They offer affordable prices, best-in-class wash quality, and are easy to use, with a capacity of 15 place settings, they are suitable for families with 3-6 members
  •  The manufacturer warranty is 1 year on the product, when it comes to water consumption, these dishwashers only use 10 litres, whereas hand washing would require a minimum of 20 litres
  • They have 6 wash programs including Eco, Light, Rapid, Pre-rinse, Intensive, and 60 minutes, the dishwashers also feature a touch panel and digital display for easy control
  • Some key features include electronic control with an LED display, height adjustable upper basket, water overflow protection, child lock, and a 1-24 hour delay start option.

Buy Now on Amazon

