Lifestyle

Check out great deals on men’s grooming kit on Amazon

Amazon has brought an incredible range of men’s grooming kits with great offers. Explore the deal now.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Buying mens grooming kit is a convenient and practical way to take care of all your grooming needs in one go. With a grooming kit, you'll have all the essential tools and products right at your fingertips. Whether it's trimming your beard, styling your hair, or taking care of your skin, a grooming kit has got you covered. So go ahead and treat yourself to a men's grooming kit with Amazon 

Braun Body Groomer 3 for Men At Rs 2,249

  • The Braun Body Groomer 3 for men is all about ultimate gentleness and protecting even the most sensitive areas
  •  It's designed for precise and safe trimming with SkinShield technology, it comes with the attachable sensitive comb to ensure your skin doesn't come into direct contact with the blade
  • With its wider cutting area, sharper, faster, and more efficient at capturing and cutting hair, the advanced German engineering and powerful battery make it a reliable choice too.

Philips Multi Grooming Kit At Rs 1,749

  • The 9-in-1 all-in-one trimmer is the perfect solution for all your hair trimming needs at home
  • It gives you maximum precision for trimming and styling your face, hair, and body, with 7 impact-resistant combs, including stubble combs, beard comb, hair combs, and a body comb, you have all the options you need to achieve your desired look
  • It offers up to 60 minutes of cordless use per charge, ensuring you have plenty of time to perfect your style
  • The no-slip rubber grip provides improved comfort and control, and the self-sharpening, skin-friendly blades ensure a perfect trim every time. 

MI Xiaomi Grooming Kit At Rs 1,599

  • This all-in-one kit has multiple attachments to cater to all your grooming needs
  •  With 40 adjustable length settings, you have the precision and control to create any desired grooming style
  •  The 0.5mm precision setting ensures a flawless and immaculate finish every time and with universal fast charging via USB Type-C, you can conveniently charge your grooming kit on the go
  • It only takes 2 hours to fully charge, giving you up to 90 minutes of use time, the LED battery indicator keeps you informed about the battery status, so you're always ready to groom.

Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro 12-in-1 Body Groomer At Rs 1,647

  • The Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro BG3509 12-in-1 Body Groomer is the ultimate all-in-one solution for your grooming needs
  • It comes with 5 stainless steel blades that cater to your face, body, and intimate areas, with 7 multi-function combs, including clipper combs, body shaver combs, and a multi-setting comb with 11 length settings, you have all the options to achieve your desired look
  • It offers up to 120 minutes of cord or cordless usage after just 2 hours of full charge, the fast charging Li-ion battery ensures a quick full charge in just 2 hours.

