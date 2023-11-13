Headlines

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

Meet Indian-origin man involved in Europe's biggest Tax fraud, who once worked in bank

Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after World Cup 2023 setback

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

Meet Indian-origin man involved in Europe's biggest Tax fraud, who once worked in bank

Indian batters with 50+ runs in most consecutive innings in World Cups

6 foods to cure fatty liver

Home remedies to treat dark circles at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

Govinda walked out of this blockbuster at the top of his career on Salman Khan’s request, the film minted…

Salman Khan reacts strongly to fans burning firecrackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3: 'This is dangerous'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

Grab the best offers on women’s stylish jackets for winters on Amazon and get up to 68% off.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In this winter season, elevate your fashion game with the best range of women’s jackets on Amazon. Find out the perfect jackets for you and slay this winter season. These jackets will not only keep you warm but also make you feel fabulous. 

Miss Chase Women's Light Green Mandarin Collar Full-Sleeve Solid Crop Polyester Jacket At Rs 1,278

  • Get up to 60% off on this stylish crop jacket
  • This jacket is made from a fabric blend of 96% polyester and 4% elastane
  • To keep it in great condition, it's best to have it dry cleaned and avoid bleaching, after washing, let it dip dry away from direct heat and remember not to iron it
  • The jacket has a relaxed fit, a solid pattern, and a stylish crop style with a crop length and full sleeve
  •  The mandarin collar adds a nice touch too, it is perfect for various occasions like parties, casual wear, daily wear, and evening wear. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Leather Retail Women's Solid Jacket At Rs 1,868

  • Get flat 53% off on this jacket
  •  It's so versatile that you can wear it on any occasion and it'll definitely reveal your strong sense of personality
  • When it comes to sizing, make sure to check out our size chart in the image gallery to ensure the perfect fit
  • This jacket is tough and durable, made from natural hide, so it won't crack or break for many years
  • The rich texture detailing gives it a timeless design, making you look fit from the outside while feeling comfortable on the inside. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Mode By Red Tape Women Fuschia Pink Jacket At Rs 1,855

  • Get up to 68% off on this jacket by red tape
  • This jacket is made with a shell fabric of 100% nylon and a lining of 100% Polyester
  •  It features a stand collar and full sleeves for a stylish look
  • The pattern is solid, and it has two side pockets with zippers for added convenience.

Buy Now on Amazon

Brazo Latest Full Sleeve Crop Puffer Winter Jacket At Rs 1,756

  • Get up to 56% off on this jacket
  • This jacket is designed to be a fashion statement, combining style and functionality
  • It provide excellent warmth by trapping body heat within the jacket, while still being lightweight and breathable
  • It has the added benefit of water resistance, so you can stay dry and warm even in light rain
  • The zip closure goes from the bottom to the top of the collar, offering full coverage and protection from chilly winds.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man takes bull on unusual bike ride, viral video turns heads

Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife Nawaz Modi after 32 years of marriage

SpiceJet employee faces verbal assault as woman expresses frustration over flight delay in viral video

PM Modi reaches Himachal's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with security forces

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE