Best deals on wipers under Rs 300 on Amazon

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Best deals on wipers under Rs 300 on Amazon

Achieve sparkling clean floors with the best range of wipers only on Amazon. Shop now.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

It's always great to have the right tools for keeping your floors clean and sparkling. With a high-quality wiper, you can easily clean dust, dirt, and grime. Amazon has launched amazing offers and discounts on wipers that too under Rs 300. These wipers can be used on any surface such as tile, wood or bathroom. Add them to your shopping list and grab the opportunity to buy them at reasonable prices.

Spotzero by Milton  Swift Wiper At Rs 225

  • This Swift Wiper is made of iron and comes in a beautiful aqua green colour
  •  It has a dimension of 15mm x 408mm x 1010mm, making it a convenient size for cleaning
  • The package includes one piece of the wiper
  •  It features quality foam that ensures effective cleaning and durability, providing a long life for the wiper.

Buy Now on Amazon

Sparkmate By Crystal Dinky Bathroom Wiper At Rs 230

  • This wiper is designed with a durable stainless steel rod, making it long-lasting and able to withstand regular use
  •  It is also handy for easy storage, as it is a space saver
  • The wiper features a high-grade 30 cm TPE blade with an angular head, which ensures better cleaning performance
  • It is especially useful for drying surfaces, making it ideal for bathroom use. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Chakaachak Shine Floor Wiper At Rs 210

  • This floor wiper is truly innovative with its dual material blades made of plastic and TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer)
  •  These materials work together to ensure efficient and streak-free cleaning on different floor surface
  • You'll be amazed at the superior cleaning performance as it tackles dust, dirt, and grime effectively, leaving your floors sparkling clean with every swipe
  • It also comes with an adjustable rod, allowing you to customise the length for comfortable and convenient cleaning.

Buy Now on Amazon

Kleeno by Cello Universal Floor Wiper At Rs 205

  • This floor wiper is made of durable rubber and plastic materials, and it comes in a stylish blue colour
  •  The dimensions of the wiper are 445mm x 105mm x 33mm
  • The package includes one universal floor wiper
  • The high-quality rubber used in this wiper ensures an instant squeaky clean floor
  •  It is also ergonomically designed to reach all the nooks and corners of your space. 

Buy Now on Amazon

