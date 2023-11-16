Headlines

Delhi Government refers Rs 850 cr land acquisition scam involving Chief Secretary to CBI

Check out best deals on neckties, get flat 87% on Amazon

Amazon has brought the best range of neckties at a very affordable price. Hurry and explore the deal now

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

Neckties are not just an accessory, but a statement piece that adds sophistication and style to any outfit. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or adding a touch of elegance to your everyday look, a well-chosen necktie can make all the difference. It's amazing how a simple accessory can completely transform your appearance and boost your confidence. With the wide variety of colours, patterns, and materials available, you can find the perfect necktie to suit your personal style and preference. So go ahead, indulge in some necktie shopping with Amazon and elevate your fashion game. 

MUTAQINOTI Mens Woven Premium Silk Necktie At Rs 442

  • Get up to 87% off on this neckties 
  • It is  made from premium woven silk by experienced artisans with three generations of expertise, the attention to detail in the design ensures that you make a lasting impression every time you wear them to work or important events
  • The silk material is not only soft and rich in colour, but also durable, ensuring that these ties will last for years to come
  • The stitching and thread are meticulously finished, and the premium interlining allows for a perfect knot every time, this necktie are loved worldwide for their style and quality
  • They also make for a timeless and ideal gift for any generation. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Axlon Men's Micro Polyester Micro Fabric Necktie Set At Rs 755

  • Get flat 80% off on this necktie set 
  • It has a length of 60 inches and a width of 3 inches, making them a perfect fit for any occasion, the lightweight material ensures comfort throughout the day
  • Just remember to dry clean them to keep them in great condition, avoid placing them in a washer or dryer, as it can damage the fabric and sewing
  • These ties are a stylish addition to any outfit, whether it's for daily wear, a birthday party, a wedding, or a business meeting.

Buy Now on Amazon


PELUCHE Trig Red & Navy Blue Colored Microfiber Necktie At Rs 775

  • Get up to 65% off on this necktie
  • Made from microfiber, these ties measure 150 cm x 7.5 cm
  • It is recommended checking the images for more details and dimensions, and we understand the importance of storing prized possessions, which is why each necktie is impeccably packed in a beautiful and classy premium storage box
  • It's not just a necktie, it's a perfect gifting option, made to last long, with a flawless product finish and classy packaging.

Buy Now on Amazon


Axlon Men's Micro Polyester Striped Necktie At Rs 420

  • Get flat 81% off on this necktie 
  • These Axlon stylish ties for men are made of micro polyester, which gives them a soft feel and a glossy look
  • They have a length of 60 inches and a width of 3 inches, making them a perfect fit for any occasion, this tie is not only elegant in design but also high on quality and lightweight
  • Just remember to dry clean it to keep them in great condition, avoid placing them in a washer or dryer as it can ruin the fabric and damage the sewing
  •  The high-density fabric ensures no fading, wrinkle resistance, and easy maintenance. 

Buy Now on Amazon

