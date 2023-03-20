Check out 10 Happiest Countries in the World, know where India stands

Every year on 20 March the world celebrates International Day of Happiness. The United Nations General Assembly launched this initiative in 2013. Its purpose was to give importance to happiness in the lives of people all over the world. Not only this, every year the ranking of the happiest countries is also released. There is not a single Asian country in the top 20 in this year's ranking. At the top of the list is Finland, which has been at the top for six consecutive years. This country with a population of only 5.5 million has scored 7.842 points on the Happiness Index. Let us know which are the 10 happiest countries in the world.

Austria

Austria has scored 7.268 on the Happiness Index and is ranked 10th on the list. The total population of Austria in 2022 was recorded to be 9,066,710.

New Zealand

New Zealand ranks 9th in terms of happy residents with a score of 7.277. The population of the country is 4,898,203.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg ranked 8th on the Happiness Index with a score of 7.324. The population of the country is 642,371.

Sweden

Sweden ranks 7th on the Happiness Index with a score of 7.363. The population of the country is 10,218,971.

Norway

Norway ranked 6th in the list of happiest countries in the world with a score of 7.392. Its population is 5,511,370.

Netherlands

The Netherlands has secured the 5th position despite having a large population of 17,211,447 people.

Iceland

The people here have not forgotten to be happy even in the harsh conditions of Iceland which is covered with snow for most of the time. The strong will of this country with a population of 345,393 is amazing that it has occupied the fourth place in the Happiness Index.

Switzerland

Switzerland alpine mountains can keep everyone happy. Switzerland has secured the third position with 8,773,637 happy people.

Denmark

Denmark ranked second on the Happiness Index with a score of 7.62 in a population of 5,834,950.

Finland

The World Happiness Report has named Finland the happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row. It has scored 7.842 with a population of 5,554,960.

Where does India stand?

If we talk about India, it seems far behind in the ranking of happy countries. India ranks 136 out of 150 countries. However, India's ranking has improved as it was ranked 139 last time.