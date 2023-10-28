Headlines

Chandra Grahan today: Know when and where to watch Lunar Eclipse in India; check dos and don’ts

Lunar eclipses are only possible during full moons, which occur when the Earth, Sun, and Moon are all lined up in a straight line with the Sun in its centre. Know when and where to watch Chandra Grahan today.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 07:06 AM IST

Lunar eclipse 2023: A lunar eclipse is a celestial phenomenon that happens when the Earth 
passes between the Sun and the Moon, leaving the Moon shadowed. In India, this event is referred to as Chandra Grahan. During a lunar eclipse, the Moon will turn a reddish-brown colour. 

It is important to remember that lunar eclipses are only possible during full moons, which occur when the Earth, Sun, and Moon are all lined up in a straight line with the Sun in its centre. 

Lunar eclipse 2023: Date and Time
On October 28, 2023, the Chandra Grahan will take place and be visible in India. On October 29, the eclipse will start at 11:31 PM IST and terminate at 2:24 AM IST. The maximum eclipse happens on October 29 at 1:45 AM IST.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Where to watch
This lunar show will be viewed from several areas, according to space.com. These include the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific Islands, the Arctic, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, and North and East South America. According to the PIB, India in particular will be able to clearly see the moon's increasing dimming around midnight. As per American space agency NASA, the lunar eclipse will be visible in all parts of India.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Dos and don’ts during Chandra Grahan
Dos:

  • Recite prayers or hymns of devotion
  • Meditate on your chosen deity or isht devta.
  • Make a charitable donation.
  • Consume sattvic food, which is light and pure.
  • Make time to relax and sleep.

Don’ts:

  • Consume non-vegetarian cuisine or booze
  • Trim your nails or hair.
  • Launch any new initiatives or businesses.
  • Travel long distances
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

