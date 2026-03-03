Chandra Grahan 2026: When and where to see Lunar Eclipse today in India? Check city-wise timings

The first lunar eclipse of the year is going to take place today, coinciding Indian festival of Holi, and will be visible in many parts of India. Check Chandra Grahan timings and sutak period. When will be lunar eclipse visible in India?

The first lunar eclipse of the year is going to take place today, coinciding Indian festival of Holi, and will be visible in many parts of India. According to astrology, this lunar eclipse will occur in the Leo zodiac sign and the Purva Phalguni nakshatra. Check Chandra Grahan timings and sutak period. When will be lunar eclipse visible in India?

Chandra Grahan 2026 Timings

The first lunar eclipse of the year will begin on March 3, i.e. today, at 3:20 pm and end at 6:46 pm. Consequently, the total duration of the eclipse will be approximately 3 hours and 27 minutes. The Sutak period for this lunar eclipse will begin at 6:20 am.

According to calculations, the moon will rise at 5:59 pm on March 3, 2026, the full moon of the lunar fortnight of Phalguna, while the eclipse will begin at 3:20 pm. The eclipse's midday time (midday) will be at 5:04 pm, and its end time will be at 6:47 pm. The lunar eclipse will be visible from all locations across India after 5:59 pm today. Only the end time of the eclipse will be visible, while the beginning and middle times of the eclipse will not be visible anywhere in India, as the eclipse will begin before moonrise.

Where will this lunar eclipse be visible?

This lunar eclipse will be most clearly visible in eastern parts of India, while it may be partially visible in other areas. Cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai will see the eclipse between 6:20 PM and 6:30 PM IST. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and West Bengal, will get better visibility because the Moon rises earlier there.

Apart from India, this eclipse will also be visible in Australia, Southeast Asia, the Pacific Ocean, and parts of the Americas.