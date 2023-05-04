Chandra Grahan 2023: List of regions where it will be visible, date, time, sutak muhurat, more

Chandra Grahan 2023| Photo: Pixabay

The first lunar eclipse (Chandra grahan) of the year will occur on May 5. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth's shadow covers a significantly large area than the Moon. This will be a lunar penumbral eclipse, the moon will not be completely opposite the Earth and Sun indicating that there isn't going to be 'umbral' eclipse, in which the Sun entirely blocks the Sun's brightness. According to EarthSky, the full Moon is expected to be south of the planet's umbra, or dark shadow, on May 5. As a result, the Moon's shine will be diminished rather than fully obscured.

Chandra Grahan 2023: Time and date

This lunar eclipse will be seen in various parts of the world. This lunar eclipse will also be visible in the night sky of Delhi between 8:45 pm on March 5 and 1:2 am IST on May 6.

Chandra Grahan 2023: Regions of visibility

Regions that will witness the Penumbral Eclipse are Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica, and most of Europe. All the cities in India will be able to witness the celestial phenomenon, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune, Surat, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, and more parts.

Read: Chandra Grahan 2023: Is Lunar Eclipse on May 5 or 6? When will it be visible in India? Know timings here

Chandra grahan 2023: Sutak muhurat

As per Hindu belief, a Chandra Grahan is considered inauspicious. The sutak muhurat begins nine hours prior to the commencement of the lunar eclipse. It is believed that during this period no puja is performed and eating food is also avoided.