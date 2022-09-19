Chandigarh University row: How can women save themselves from malicious intent in public washrooms?

Be cautious while using a public washroom.

Recently, students of Chandigarh University are protecting after alleged leaked objectionable videos of 60 women students went viral. Students have gathered in protest against a female student who had allegedly filmed 60 female students while taking bath and sent the video to a friend, who circulated the video on the internet.

The investing is going on, but here the question arises that whether using a public bathroom or washroom is safe. It is not the first time that such a case has happened, we have read about similar cases coming into the public eye many times even before.

Now, once again this incident has raised a question about the safety of a public washroom.

Your bathroom, washroom or public washrooms are is meant to be a private space for peeing and bathing. However, the presence of hidden cameras in your bathroom can make the opposite of that.

To avoid being the next victim of a hidden camera, here are some ways you can locate hidden cameras in a public washroom.

1. Examine the washroom carefully- Checking around the washroom carefully is one of the simplest techniques to find hidden cameras. Sometimes, the best place to hide something is the place where you least expect it to be. So, if there is a hidden camera in a public washroom, a careful search might help you find it.

2. Smoke Detectors- Smoke detectors are typically mounted to the ceiling. If someone were to attach a camera at that height, they have the advantage of seeing a bird’s eye view of your bathroom. So, make sure you check your smoke detectors too.

3. Tissue Boxes- Everyone has tissue boxes in the bathroom, and it’s probably the last place you will think of when looking for a hidden camera. But then, the location of these boxes, coupled with the fact that they look unsuspicious, makes them the perfect place to hide cameras. As you move through the washroom, look for suspicious wires or strange lenses. If you also spot any plugged devices you do not recognize, feel free to unplug them. Also, listen as you move. Some of these cameras have motion sensors that make sounds as they work.

4. Your mobile phone to your rescue- Most cameras emit a radio frequency that disrupts calls. Making a simple call with your mobile phone can help you aplenty. If you notice any repetitive clicking sound in the background, you are most likely interrupting a camera-electromagnetic field by being on call.

5. Using the camera of your phone- Turning the camera of your phone on and looking around through it can help you sight any infrared beams from night-vision cameras. Network in the washroom- Look for a network in a washroom, if you could not find any network on your mobile phone then there is a high chance of some hidden camera set up in the washroom.