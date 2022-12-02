Search icon
Chandigarh Carnival 2022: From Shaan to Jassie Gill, find out what audiences can expect

Artists from different countries, including Russia, South Korea, Nepal, and Bangladesh, will be hosting a workshop.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 07:52 AM IST

Representational Image

The Chandigarh Carnival, held over the course of three days, will be officially opened today, Friday morning, by UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit on the open ground opposite the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10. The three-day carnival will run till December 4.

Not observed in 2020 and 2021 because to the coronavirus epidemic, the festivities will consist of a wide range of exciting events, such as the construction of an amusement park, cultural programmes, and musical nights.

The UT administration is planning a citywide carnival with rides, games, and stalls all over town. For this year's celebration, the slogan "Apna Shehar Apna Jashan" serves as the central idea. The tourist office has built up rides like those at an amusement park and will host cultural events all day long, such as three "mega" musical evenings. In addition to that, there will be a food court, a trade stall area, and an amusement park in Laser Valley.

The event will take place at the new lake in Sector 42 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it will include performances by artists from the states of Gujarat, Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. People from the audience may take the stage and perform for an audience . Those rides with a high potential for injuries will not be erected, according to authorities.

At the forthcoming Chandigarh Carnival, you may hear music from artists like Shaan, Jassie Gill, and Babbal Rai. Artists from Russia, South Korea, Nepal, and Bangladesh will host a workshop during the carnival.

On December 2 at 6:30 pm and later, singer Harjit Harman will perform. On the evening of December 3, musicians Jassie Gill and Babbal Rai will perform a set of Punjabi pop. Bollywood singer Shaan was scheduled to perform on the last night (December 4), capping up the events.

