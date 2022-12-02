Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Chanakya Niti: Achieve success in life by following these 5 principles

To achieve Chanakyan goals of success and respect requires little more than knowing the right trick and being willing to put in the right effort.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

Chanakya Niti: Achieve success in life by following these 5 principles
Representational Image

Chanakya Niti: It is often believed that knowledge is the single most essential factor in determining one's level of success in life. However, in order to get superior  knowledge, a trained teacher is also required. Let us remember the countless academics throughout history who have contributed to the success and ease of everyday living for all of us. The great emperor Chandragupta Maurya founded the Maurya dynasty in Magadha based on the advice of one of his teachers, Acharya Chanakya.

Even in modern times, many young people listen to or read Chanakya Niti, which was written by Acharya. It teaches them how to be successful. Following the various guidelines found in the Chanakya Policy, one may live a happy and trouble-free life. An unpleasant but crucial reality is also revealed in Chanakya Niti.

Also, READ: Chandigarh Carnival 2022: From Shaan to Jassie Gill, find out what audiences can expect

These quick fixes proposed by Chanakya could be useful if you are someone who wants to achieve immediate success in life.

  • Too much honesty is not a good thing. Straight trees are chopped first, followed by honest individuals.
  • A person who is wise will never discuss the troubles he is having with his finances. If you've had a setback in your finances, keep the news to yourself.
  • Always remember to keep your most significant intentions under wraps. The most fundamental piece of advice is to go on with the activity without attracting an excessive amount of attention to it.
  • According to Chanakya, it is critical to create an appearance of money around you if you want to achieve quick success, even if you do not currently own it. The world blindly respects and trusts the affluent.
  • If a person's knowledge is only contained in books and their riches are held by other people, then that person is unable to employ either their knowledge or their wealth when the situation calls for it.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Tabu look adorable at Drishyam 2 trailer launch, Katrina Kaif gives fashion goals
Celebrity-approved saree trends: 5 quirky ways to wear a saree inspired by THESE Bollywood divas
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: A look at Big B's exotic car collection on his 80th birthday
Child spending too much time on the phone? Know 5 tips to reduce your kids' screen time
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 531 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.