Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Champa Shashti 2022: Know all about this festival

According to the Panchang, this year Champa Shashti is falling today, November 29. Devotees worship Khandoba on this day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 06:02 AM IST

Champa Shashti 2022: Know all about this festival
Champa Shashti 2022

Champa Shashti Vrat is observed on the Shashthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Agahan. The day of Champa Shashti is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This festival is dedicated to Khandoba, an incarnation of Bholenath. The Markandeya form of Mahadev is worshipped on this day. According to the Panchang, this year Champa Shashti is falling today, November 29. Devotees worship Khandoba on this day.

When is Champa Shashti?

According to the Panchang, on Monday, November 28, Shashthi Tithi started at 01.35 in the Shukla Paksha. This date will end the next day November 29 at 11.04 am. The fast of Champa Shashthi will be done on Tuesday according to the rising date.

Champa Shashti 2022: Yog

Ravi and Dwipushkar Yog is being formed on the day of Champa Shashthi. On this day Dhruv Yog is till 02.53 in the afternoon. Ravi Yog will be from 06.55 minutes to 08.38 minutes in the morning. Till November 30, Dwipushkar Yog will remain from 11.04 am to 06.06 pm.

Champa Shashthi 2022: Puja Muhurat

  • Auspicious time: from 06.45 minutes to 08.05 minutes in the morning
  • Profit Promotion Timings: 12.06 PM to 01.26 PM
  • Amrit Sarvottam Muhurta: It will be from 01.26 minutes to 02.46 minutes in the afternoon.

Champa Shashthi Vrat: Significance

Lord Shiva is worshipped on this day. Our sins are erased by worshipping Mahadev. Fasting on Champa Shashthi brings happiness and peace and attains salvation. It is believed that the sins of the previous birth are washed away by observing this fast.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.