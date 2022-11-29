Champa Shashti 2022: Know all about this festival

Champa Shashti 2022

Champa Shashti Vrat is observed on the Shashthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Agahan. The day of Champa Shashti is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This festival is dedicated to Khandoba, an incarnation of Bholenath. The Markandeya form of Mahadev is worshipped on this day. According to the Panchang, this year Champa Shashti is falling today, November 29. Devotees worship Khandoba on this day.

When is Champa Shashti?

According to the Panchang, on Monday, November 28, Shashthi Tithi started at 01.35 in the Shukla Paksha. This date will end the next day November 29 at 11.04 am. The fast of Champa Shashthi will be done on Tuesday according to the rising date.

Champa Shashti 2022: Yog

Ravi and Dwipushkar Yog is being formed on the day of Champa Shashthi. On this day Dhruv Yog is till 02.53 in the afternoon. Ravi Yog will be from 06.55 minutes to 08.38 minutes in the morning. Till November 30, Dwipushkar Yog will remain from 11.04 am to 06.06 pm.

Champa Shashthi 2022: Puja Muhurat

Auspicious time: from 06.45 minutes to 08.05 minutes in the morning

Profit Promotion Timings: 12.06 PM to 01.26 PM

Amrit Sarvottam Muhurta: It will be from 01.26 minutes to 02.46 minutes in the afternoon.

Champa Shashthi Vrat: Significance

Lord Shiva is worshipped on this day. Our sins are erased by worshipping Mahadev. Fasting on Champa Shashthi brings happiness and peace and attains salvation. It is believed that the sins of the previous birth are washed away by observing this fast.