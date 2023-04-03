Chaitra Purnima 2023: April 5 or 6, when is first Purnima of new year? Know date, tithi, significance

Representative Image

Chaitra Purnima 2023 is the first Purnima of the Hindu calendar after the new year. It holds special importance in Hinduism as it comes after Yugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri. This year, Chaitra Purnima will be celebrated on April 6.

People also observe fasts on this day with the belief that they will yield good results. Purnima, also the day of the Full Moon is observed once every month.

Chaitra Purnima 2023: Date and Tithi

As per the Drik Panchang, Chaitra Purnima will be celebrated on Thursday - April 6, 2023. The Purnima Tithi will start at 9:19 am on April 5, 2023, and will end at 10:04 am on April 6, 2023.

Chaitra Purnima 2023: Significance

According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Purnima is the first Purnima after the start of the New Year. Some people also observe Hanuman Jayanti on this day. People also observe a fast on Chaitra Purnima and worship Lord Vishnu and the Moon.

People on this day make charity by donating food, clothes, money, and other essential things to those in need. It is considered auspicious to take a bath in the holy river and all of the devotees' wishes are fulfilled if they offer their prayers with true devotion. Several communities observe fast as per their Kul Parampara (family traditions passed from generation to generation).