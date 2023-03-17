Chaitra Pradosh Vrat 2023 date, time: When is Ravi Pradosh? Know puja vidhi and muhurat

File photo

One of the most blessed Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lady Parvati is Chaitra Pradosh Vrat. According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Pradosh falls on the Trayodashi of every two weeks. Pradosh Vrat is kept in both Krishna and Shukla Paksha of the month. Pradosh Vrat is also kept to get rid of illness and suffering. The first Pradosh Vrat (Chaitra Pradosh Vrat 2023) of Chaitra month will be on Sunday (March 19), in this case, it will be Ravi Pradosh Vrat.

Chaitra Pradosh Vrat: date and time

As per Panchang, the Krishna Paksha Trayodashi Tithi of Chaitra month will begin on March 19 at 8:07 am. This date will end the next day i.e. on March 20 at around 4.55 am. Pradosh Kaal i.e. Sunrise for Pradosh Vrat, in this case Pradosh Vrat will be held on 19th March. The total time of worship on Pradosh Vrat will be 2 hours 23 minutes. Shiv Puja Muhurta will be from 6:31 in the evening of March 19 to 8:54 pm.

Ravi Pradosh Vrat Puja Vidhi: Ravi Pradosh Vrat Puja Vidhi