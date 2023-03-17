Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Chaitra Pradosh Vrat 2023 date, time: When is Ravi Pradosh? Know puja vidhi and muhurat

The total time of worship on Pradosh Vrat will be 2 hours 23 minutes. Shiv Puja Muhurta will be from 6:31 in the evening of March 19 to 8:54 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Chaitra Pradosh Vrat 2023 date, time: When is Ravi Pradosh? Know puja vidhi and muhurat
File photo

One of the most blessed Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lady Parvati is Chaitra Pradosh Vrat. According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Pradosh falls on the Trayodashi of every two weeks. Pradosh Vrat is kept in both Krishna and Shukla Paksha of the month. Pradosh Vrat is also kept to get rid of illness and suffering. The first Pradosh Vrat (Chaitra Pradosh Vrat 2023) of Chaitra month will be on Sunday (March 19), in this case, it will be Ravi Pradosh Vrat. 

Chaitra Pradosh Vrat: date and time
As per Panchang, the Krishna Paksha Trayodashi Tithi of Chaitra month will begin on March 19 at 8:07 am. This date will end the next day i.e. on March 20 at around 4.55 am. Pradosh Kaal i.e. Sunrise for Pradosh Vrat, in this case Pradosh Vrat will be held on 19th March. The total time of worship on Pradosh Vrat will be 2 hours 23 minutes. Shiv Puja Muhurta will be from 6:31 in the evening of March 19 to 8:54 pm.

Ravi Pradosh Vrat Puja Vidhi: Ravi Pradosh Vrat Puja Vidhi

  • Wake up early in the morning in Brahma Muhurta and wear fresh clothes after taking bath.
  • Perform puja bhakti for Lord Shiva.
  • Arghya is offered to the Sun God by adding water, vermilion as well as jaggery etc. in a copper pot.
  • Worship Lord Shiva, flowers, garlands, belpatra, dhatura and durva etc. are offered to him by performing Jalabhishek.
  • It is believed to listen to Shiv Mantra, Shiv Chalisa, Shiv Bhajan, Shiv Aarti and Shiv Katha.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress mega event to conclude today, top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey | In Pics
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet K Krithivasan, IIT alumnus and new CEO-designate of multi-billion dollar company TCS
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.