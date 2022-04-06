Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Maa Skandmata worship mantras, wishes, status messages

The vibrant nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri is currently being celebrated in almost every Indian household. On these nine auspicious days, devotees worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga. They seek her blessings by doing various kinds of puja. It’s a time of togetherness and positive vibes. You can spread the happiness by wishing ‘Happy Navratri’ to all your loved ones.

Here are some wishes and messages that you can share with friends and family -

May this Navratri bring happiness in your life. May hatred be far apart from your life. Happy Navratri. May you have a very Happy Navratri. I hope you have the best pooja and celebrations in life this year. May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you the strength, wisdom and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri. Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the poise of Maa Saraswati; Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri. Happy Chaitra Navratri. Let darkness pass and the road be paved with happiness and prosperity.

Some quotes that you can send:

1. "Navratri marks the onset of the Autumn season. So let us celebrate Divine Mother representing ‘prakriti’ (nature) and welcome new beginnings in your lives"

2. "Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai"

3. "Jagat paalan haar hai Maa,mukti ka dham hai Maa. hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,ham sab ki raksha ki avatar hai Maa."

Let us tell you that Skandamata was the mother of Lord Kartikey. Skanda is the alternate name of the war god Kartikey.

Mantras to worship Skandmata

You can chant these mantras to get the blessings of Devi Skandmata

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु मां स्कंदमाता रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

या फिर

सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माश्रितकरद्वया।

शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी॥