Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, rituals, significance, colour, mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: The day 3 of Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated on Thursday, Day 3.

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in her nine forms. Day 3 of the Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta. This year the festival is celebrated from April 9 to 17. Tomorrow, April 11 is the third day of Navratri.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows; the Tritiya Tithi begins at 5:32 pm. Meanwhile, the moonrise will take place at 07:33 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat will last from 2:30 pm to 5:21 pm. Lastly, the Ravi Yoga is from 06:00 am on April 11 and ends at 1:38 am on April 12.

Maa Chandraghanta symbolizes peace, serenity, and prosperity, she establishes justice and gives Her devotees the courage and strength to fight challenges. Mounted on a tigress the goddess is dasabhuja or the one with ten hands. One of her hands remains in Abhayamudra or blessing posture.

Pooja Rituals:

Place the goddess idol on a chowki or table and bathe it with Kesar(Saffron), Gangaajal (holy water), and kewra (floral water). After this, dress the goddess in golden-colored clothes. Offer her yellow-colored flowers and lotus. The prasad should comprise sweets, panchamrit and mishri (rock sugar).

MANTRAS OF MAA CHANDRAGHANTA

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

Maa Chandraghanta Stuti



या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samstita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah