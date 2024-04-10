Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Third lead Paritosh Tiwari plays transitioning female Noor in Ektaa Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee film

Meet man who left his Rs 30000 per month job, then built Rs 17670 crore company, his net worth is...

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, rituals, significance, colour, mantra

Gandhimathi Balan, Malayalam producer, passes away at 66; Mohanlal mourns his demise

Raghu Ram says his mental heath, marriage suffered due to Roadies; reveals if he will ever return to MTV show

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Rohit-Kohli in focus as MI, RCB eye second win of the season

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Third lead Paritosh Tiwari plays transitioning female Noor in Ektaa Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee film

Meet man who left his Rs 30000 per month job, then built Rs 17670 crore company, his net worth is...

Foods that you must not refrigerate in summer

Box office collection of Bollywood's Eid releases

Lowest powerplay totals in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Gandhimathi Balan, Malayalam producer, passes away at 66; Mohanlal mourns his demise

Raghu Ram says his mental heath, marriage suffered due to Roadies; reveals if he will ever return to MTV show

Priyamani comments on why south actresses are selective in working in Bollywood: 'Just because it's a Hindi film...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, rituals, significance, colour, mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: The day 3 of Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated on Thursday, Day 3.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 09:47 PM IST

article-main
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3 (Pic: Freepik)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in her nine forms. Day 3 of the Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta. This year the festival is celebrated from April 9 to 17. Tomorrow, April 11 is the third day of Navratri. 

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows; the Tritiya Tithi begins at 5:32 pm. Meanwhile, the moonrise will take place at 07:33 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat will last from 2:30 pm to 5:21 pm. Lastly, the Ravi Yoga is from 06:00 am on April 11 and ends at 1:38 am on April 12.

Maa Chandraghanta symbolizes peace, serenity, and prosperity, she establishes justice and gives Her devotees the courage and strength to fight challenges. Mounted on a tigress the goddess is dasabhuja or the one with ten hands. One of her hands remains in Abhayamudra or blessing posture.

Pooja Rituals:

Place the goddess idol on a chowki or table and bathe it with Kesar(Saffron), Gangaajal (holy water), and kewra (floral water). After this, dress the goddess in golden-colored clothes. Offer her yellow-colored flowers and lotus. The prasad should comprise sweets, panchamrit and mishri (rock sugar).

MANTRAS OF MAA CHANDRAGHANTA

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥
Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

Maa Chandraghanta Stuti 
 
या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samstita
Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India's biggest flop film, had two superstars, was remake of superhit film, made for Rs 68 crore, earned just Rs..

India's highest paid actor charges Rs 280 crore per film; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

Mukesh Ambani hosting another star-studded party in Jamnagar, this time for…

Meet lesser-known brother-in-law of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, who has worked with BCCI, he is married to...

Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS leader Kavitha denied interim bail

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement