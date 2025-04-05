This year, Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2025 is celebrated on April 05, while Ramnavmi will be celebrated on April 06, 2025 (Sunday). Here are top 10 wishes, shubh muhurat, vidhi for kanya puja and more

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival that began on March 30, is nearing its end, with Mahashtami observed today, April 5. This period is dedicated to worshipping Maa Durga and her nine forms, the Navdurga, and is marked by deep devotion and spiritual practices.

The festival concludes with Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama and also marking the start of the Hindu lunar new year. Celebrations for Chaitra Navratri begin on the first day of the Chaitra month.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Kanya pujan shubh muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha for Chaitra Navratri started on April 4 at 8:12 pm and will conclude on April 5 at 7:26 pm.

Mahashtami's auspicious time began on Friday, April 4, from 8:12 pm. Ashtami Tithi is observed on Saturday, April 5, until 7:26 pm, followed by Navami. On this day, the Mahashtami fast is observed, and Kanya Pujan is performed. According to Drik Panchang, Kanya Pujan on Mahashtami can be performed on April 5 between 11:59 am and 12:29 pm.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Kanya puja significance

Kanya Pujan is a key ritual during Chaitra Navratri. Also known as Kumari Puja, it involves devotees honoring young girls aged 1 to 10, considering them as forms of the Goddess. This practice is highly significant during Chaitra Navratri, as it is believed that worshipping these young girls brings Maa Durga's blessings to the devotees.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Kanya puja vidhi

Firstly, make sure you clean the puja area, decorating it with flowers, rangoli, and traditional motifs. Then place a clean cloth to seat the girls. Gather necessary items like fruits, sweets, clothes, bangles, and gifts for the girls.

Invite an odd number of girls, ideally nine, to represent the nine forms of Goddess Durga. As a sign of deep respect and purity, make sure their feet are clean. Welcome the girls with a warm gesture by offering them flowers and gently applying tilak (vermilion mark) on their forhead. Make them comfortable by seating them on specially arranged cloth.

Serve a meal to the Kumaris, which typically includes puri, halwa, and chana. Touch their feet and seek their blessings.Offer dakshina (donation) to the Kumaris as a symbol of gratitude. Sometimes people also donate clothes, food, or other essentials to them. Conclude the puja by distributing prasad to everyone present.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Top 10 wishes to share with your loved ones

1. "May Maa Durga's blessings bring joy, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Happy Chaitra Navratri!"

2. "Wishing you a Navratri filled with laughter, love, and triumph. May the divine feminine energy guide you."

3. "May this Navratri bring you closer to your dreams and aspirations. May Maa Durga's courage inspire you."

4. "Sending you love, light, and positivity on this auspicious occasion. Happy Chaitra Navratri!"

5. "On this sacred occasion of Chaitra Navratri may Goddess Durga shower her love and blessings upon you and your family. Happy Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025!

6. "Warm wishes on Chaitra Navratri! May this auspicious time bring prosperity, happiness, and success into your life.

7. "On this divine occasion, I wish that each day of your life is blessed by the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Wishing you a joyous Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025!

8. "Sending you warm wishes on Chaitra Navratri. May the festival bring you peace, harmony, and happiness."

9. "May this sacred occasion of Durga Ashtami 2025 remove all darkness from your life."

10. "Wishing you a Navratri that's filled with devotion, spirituality, and joy. May Maa Durga's blessings be with you and your loved ones."