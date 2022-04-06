Chaitra Navratri: 5 delicious snacks to make at home during 9-day festival

The festival of Chaitra Navratri has begun. The nine-day festival is celebrated with much delight. Devotees fast for the entire nine days. During this time, people can only eat fruits and specific foods that are permitted to be consumed.



Here are some options you might want to try:

Banana Chips

This classic south Indian snack will keep you going for the rest of the day. The easy-to-cook chips can be stored in airtight containers and eaten throughout the course of the nine-day celebrations.

Sabudana Khichdi

Carbohydrates abound in sabudana. As a result, having at least one serving each day can easily keep you going till the ninth day.

Paneer Rolls

This meal only requires shredded paneer and mashed potato. You may finish it off with a pinch of sendha namak.

Kuttu Dosa

A crisp dosa with a potato filling cooked with kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour). Don't forget to serve it with a chutney of mint and coconut.

Potato curry

It's an Indian gravy sabzi that's made with rock salt, or sendha namak, to adhere to the fasting traditions of Navratri, when regular salt is shunned.

Different states recognise the festival with different names, in Maharashtra, it is known as Gudi Padwa while in Kashmir it is known as Navreh. It coincides with different harvest festivals across several states in India. Devotees embark on this nine-day-long celebration with Ghatasthapna or Kalash Sthapna.

Shailaputri or Pratipada, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidhatri are worshiped through the course of nine days.