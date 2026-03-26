Chaitra Navratri 2026: Navami kanya puja muhurat, Goddess Siddhidatri puja vidhi, chants, more

Chaitra Navratri 2026 concludes with Ashtami and Navami and on the nineth and the last day worshippers worship Goddess Siddhi Datri, the nineth form of Goddess Durga. This year Navami falls on March 27, Friday.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 concludes with Ashtami and Navami and on the nineth and the last day worshippers worship Goddess Siddhi Datri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. This year Navami falls on March 27, Friday.

Significance of Maa Siddhidatri

On the ninth day of Navratri, the ninth form of Navdurga, Goddess Siddhidatri, is worshipped. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the final day of Navratri because, with her blessings, a devotee is believed to have no desires left unfulfilled. By the grace of the Goddess, one is blessed with all eight spiritual powers (siddhis). Therefore, worshipping Maa Siddhidatri, the final form of Goddess Durga, holds special significance.

The Bestower of Siddhis Seated on a lotus with four arms, she grants all supernatural powers and spiritual accomplishments. On this day, devotees receive the fruits of nine days of sadhana.

How to Worship Maa Siddhidatri – Navami Puja Vidhi

Chant on Navami Puja: ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः (Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah). This is Maa’s beej mantra. Chant arti as well

Benefits: All siddhis, success in every endeavor

Puja Vidhi:

-Early Morning Bath: Begin with a ceremonial mahasnan

-Clean Altar Setup: Place her idol or image on a red or lotus-patterned cloth

-Offerings: White flowers (especially Raat Ki Rani), fruits, coconut, dry fruits

-Bhog: Puri, Sooji Halwa, Kala Chana, Kheer

-Lighting Diya & Incense: Use ghee lamps and sandalwood incense

-Meditation: Focus on her form and blessings.