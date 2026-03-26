FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Navami kanya puja muhurat, Goddess Siddhidatri puja vidhi, chants, more

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparks fear in Rajasthan Royals camp; 'baby hulk' leaves bowlers worried

Donald Trump warns Iran to ‘get serious, before it is too late’, gives final chance of negotiation or ‘NO TURNING BACK’

Why Media Intelligence Is Becoming the Horizontal Soul of the AI Economy?

Is a threat looming over Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA vote bank? Owaisi’s announcement and Ajay Rai’s meeting with Azam Khan

'Haven't seen many players who...': Sourav Ganguly explains preference for 'young' MS Dhoni over mature version

Massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Japan's largest island Honshu

8th Pay Commission update: Govt clarifies timeline; why your salary hike, arrears still be delayed?

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction site' days before kickoff

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs kanya pujan on Durga Ashtami, says, 'worshipping daughters filled my heart'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparks fear in Rajasthan Royals camp; 'baby hulk' leaves bowlers worried

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparks fear in Rajasthan Royals camp; 'baby hulk' leaves

Why Media Intelligence Is Becoming the Horizontal Soul of the AI Economy?

Why Media Intelligence Is Becoming the Horizontal Soul of the AI Economy?

Is a threat looming over Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA vote bank? Owaisi’s announcement and Ajay Rai’s meeting with Azam Khan

Is a threat looming over Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA vote bank?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller

Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit

From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World, know where India stands

From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves

IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics

IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Navami kanya puja muhurat, Goddess Siddhidatri puja vidhi, chants, more

Chaitra Navratri 2026 concludes with Ashtami and Navami and on the nineth and the last day worshippers worship Goddess Siddhi Datri, the nineth form of Goddess Durga. This year Navami falls on March 27, Friday.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 11:10 PM IST

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Navami kanya puja muhurat, Goddess Siddhidatri puja vidhi, chants, more
Chaitra Navaratri: Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chaitra Navratri 2026 concludes with Ashtami and Navami and on the nineth and the last day worshippers worship Goddess Siddhi Datri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. This year Navami falls on March 27, Friday.    

Significance of Maa Siddhidatri 

On the ninth day of Navratri, the ninth form of Navdurga, Goddess Siddhidatri, is worshipped. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the final day of Navratri because, with her blessings, a devotee is believed to have no desires left unfulfilled. By the grace of the Goddess, one is blessed with all eight spiritual powers (siddhis). Therefore, worshipping Maa Siddhidatri, the final form of Goddess Durga, holds special significance. 

Maa Laxmi 108 Names 1536x878

The Bestower of Siddhis Seated on a lotus with four arms, she grants all supernatural powers and spiritual accomplishments. On this day, devotees receive the fruits of nine days of sadhana. 

How to Worship Maa Siddhidatri – Navami Puja Vidhi 

Chant on Navami Puja: ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः (Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah). This is Maa’s beej mantra. Chant arti as well 

Benefits: All siddhis, success in every endeavor 

Puja Vidhi:  

-Early Morning Bath: Begin with a ceremonial mahasnan 

-Clean Altar Setup: Place her idol or image on a red or lotus-patterned cloth 

-Offerings: White flowers (especially Raat Ki Rani), fruits, coconut, dry fruits 

-Bhog: Puri, Sooji Halwa, Kala Chana, Kheer 

-Lighting Diya & Incense: Use ghee lamps and sandalwood incense 

-Meditation: Focus on her form and blessings.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparks fear in Rajasthan Royals camp; 'baby hulk' leaves bowlers worried
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparks fear in Rajasthan Royals camp; 'baby hulk' leaves
Donald Trump warns Iran to ‘get serious, before it is too late’, gives final chance of negotiation or ‘NO TURNING BACK’
Donald Trump warns to Iran ‘get serious, before it is too late’
Why Media Intelligence Is Becoming the Horizontal Soul of the AI Economy?
Why Media Intelligence Is Becoming the Horizontal Soul of the AI Economy?
Is a threat looming over Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA vote bank? Owaisi’s announcement and Ajay Rai’s meeting with Azam Khan
Is a threat looming over Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA vote bank?
'Haven't seen many players who...': Sourav Ganguly explains preference for 'young' MS Dhoni over mature version
Sourav Ganguly explains preference for 'young' MS Dhoni over mature version
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit
From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World, know where India stands
From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves
IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics
IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore, records broken by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement