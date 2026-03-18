Vyana Integrates AI-Driven Insights to Improve Physiotherapy Recovery Outcomes
IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins' absence; Abhishek Sharma named vice-captain
Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row: Nora Fatehi blames makers for 'vulgar' lyrics controversy, says 'we're not nepo kids, have little power'
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check date, timing, ritual, significance, full calendar of Goddess Durga’s nine forms
Gudi Padwa 2026:When is Marathi New Year, March 19 or 20? Know date, significance and more
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh-starrer set to make history, beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal records; details here
TMC's Kirti Azad says, CM Mamata Banerjee 'destined' to be next Prime Minister: 'No one can match her performance'
LPG Crisis: Check LPG prices In India today, March 18 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai; Know city-wise rates of gas cylinders here
Did Ravichandran Ashwin blame Gautam Gambhir for 'forcing' his retirement? Spin legend speaks out
Explained: Donald Trump threatens to quit NATO, why trans-Atlantic bloc has not joined US-Iran war? Have they violated Article 5?
LIFESTYLE
Chaitra Navratri is one of the two biggest navratris that takes place annually. It is also considered one of the most sacred periods in the Hindu calendar. Every day during this period, a different form or incarnation of Goddess Durga is worshipped.
Chaitra Navratri is one of the two biggest navratris that takes place annually. It is also considered one of the most sacred periods in the Hindu calendar. During Navratri Goddess Durga is worshipped in nine different forms and this day marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar year.
The nine-day festival also gives the message of the victory of good over evil. During this nine-day period, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and other auspicious things to seek blessings.
Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, hence the name. This period usually falls between late March and April in the Gregorian calendar. Chaitra Ram Navratri is another name for Chaitra Navratri. During this period devotees worship Maa Durga in her nine incarnations, offer prayers and perform rituals.
In 2026, Chaitra Navratri will start on March 19th, Thursday and the period will conclude with Ram Navami on March 27, Friday, which celebrates Lord Ram’s birth. Every day during this period, a different form or incarnation of Goddess Durga is worshipped, with each day celebrated with a particular offering and associated with a specific colour.
According to Drik Panchang, the festival starts on the Pratipada Tithi of this auspicious period.
During Chaitra Navratri, devotees observe fasts, perform aarti, and follow a sattvic diet. Many people establish a kalash (ghatsthapana) at home and maintain spiritual discipline throughout the nine days.
Chaitra Navratri has deep spiritual and cultural significance as it symbolises the victory of good over evil and of dharma over adharma. It is considered auspicious as it marks new beginnings, with the start of the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2083.
In spiritual terms, the festival is seen as a period of purity as it is believed to do inner cleansing and renewal, where devotees adopt discipline, devotion and self-reflection. These nine days are believed to improve an individual’s soul by removing negativity and attracting positive energy into their lives.
|Day 1
|Thursday, March 19
|
Ghatasthapana and Maa Shailputri Puja
|Pratipada
|Yellow
|Day 2
|Friday, March 20
|
Maa Brahmacharini Puja
|Dwitiya
|Green
|Day 3
|Saturday, March 21
|
Gauri Puja, Saubhagya Teej
|Tritiya
|Grey
|Day 4
|Sunday, March 22
|
Kushmanda Puja, Vasudeva Chaturthi
|Chaturthi
|Orange
|Day 5
|Monday, March 23
|
Naag Puja, Lakshmi Panchami
|Panchami
|White
|Day 6
|Tuesday, March 24
|
Skanda Sashti, Yamuna Chhath
|Shashthi
|Red
|Day 7
|Wednesday, March 25
|
Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja
|Saptami
|Royal blue
|Day 8
|Thursday, March 26
|Durga Ashtami and
Rama Navami
|Ashtami
|Pink
|Day 9
|Friday, March 27
|Dashami, Navratri Parana
|Navami
|Purple