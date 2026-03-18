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Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check date, timing, ritual, significance, full calendar of Goddess Durga’s nine forms

Chaitra Navratri is one of the two biggest navratris that takes place annually. It is also considered one of the most sacred periods in the Hindu calendar. Every day during this period, a different form or incarnation of Goddess Durga is worshipped.

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Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 06:14 PM IST

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check date, timing, ritual, significance, full calendar of Goddess Durga’s nine forms
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check date, timing, ritual, significance, full calendar of Goddess Durga’s nine forms
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Chaitra Navratri is one of the two biggest navratris that takes place annually. It is also considered one of the most sacred periods in the Hindu calendar. During Navratri Goddess Durga is worshipped in nine different forms and this day marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar year.  

The nine-day festival also gives the message of the victory of good over evil. During this nine-day period, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and other auspicious things to seek blessings. 

What is Chaitra Navratri? 

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, hence the name. This period usually falls between late March and April in the Gregorian calendar. Chaitra Ram Navratri is another name for Chaitra Navratri. During this period devotees worship Maa Durga in her nine incarnations, offer prayers and perform rituals.  

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Date, timing 

In 2026, Chaitra Navratri will start on March 19th, Thursday and the period will conclude with Ram Navami on March 27, Friday, which celebrates Lord Ram’s birth. Every day during this period, a different form or incarnation of Goddess Durga is worshipped, with each day celebrated with a particular offering and associated with a specific colour.  

According to Drik Panchang, the festival starts on the Pratipada Tithi of this auspicious period. 

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Rituals, significance 

During Chaitra Navratri, devotees observe fasts, perform aarti, and follow a sattvic diet. Many people establish a kalash (ghatsthapana) at home and maintain spiritual discipline throughout the nine days.  

Chaitra Navratri has deep spiritual and cultural significance as it symbolises the victory of good over evil and of dharma over adharma. It is considered auspicious as it marks new beginnings, with the start of the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2083. 

In spiritual terms, the festival is seen as a period of purity as it is believed to do inner cleansing and renewal, where devotees adopt discipline, devotion and self-reflection. These nine days are believed to improve an individual’s soul by removing negativity and attracting positive energy into their lives. 

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Full Calendar 

Day 1 Thursday, March 19 

Ghatasthapana and Maa Shailputri Puja

 

 Pratipada Yellow
Day 2 Friday, March 20

Maa Brahmacharini Puja

 

 Dwitiya Green
Day 3 Saturday, March 21

Gauri Puja, Saubhagya Teej 
Chandraghanta Puja

 Tritiya Grey
Day 4 Sunday, March 22 

Kushmanda Puja, Vasudeva Chaturthi

 

 Chaturthi Orange
Day 5 Monday, March 23

Naag Puja, Lakshmi Panchami 
Skandamata Puja

 Panchami White
Day 6 Tuesday, March 24 

Skanda Sashti, Yamuna Chhath 
Katyayani Puja

 Shashthi Red
Day 7 Wednesday, March 25

Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja 

 

 Saptami Royal blue
Day 8 Thursday, March 26 Durga Ashtami and 
Rama Navami 		 Ashtami Pink
Day 9 Friday, March 27  Dashami, Navratri Parana Navami Purple
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