Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check date, timing, ritual, significance, full calendar of Goddess Durga’s nine forms

Chaitra Navratri is one of the two biggest navratris that takes place annually. It is also considered one of the most sacred periods in the Hindu calendar. Every day during this period, a different form or incarnation of Goddess Durga is worshipped.

Chaitra Navratri is one of the two biggest navratris that takes place annually. It is also considered one of the most sacred periods in the Hindu calendar. During Navratri Goddess Durga is worshipped in nine different forms and this day marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar year.

The nine-day festival also gives the message of the victory of good over evil. During this nine-day period, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and other auspicious things to seek blessings.

What is Chaitra Navratri?

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, hence the name. This period usually falls between late March and April in the Gregorian calendar. Chaitra Ram Navratri is another name for Chaitra Navratri. During this period devotees worship Maa Durga in her nine incarnations, offer prayers and perform rituals.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Date, timing

In 2026, Chaitra Navratri will start on March 19th, Thursday and the period will conclude with Ram Navami on March 27, Friday, which celebrates Lord Ram’s birth. Every day during this period, a different form or incarnation of Goddess Durga is worshipped, with each day celebrated with a particular offering and associated with a specific colour.

According to Drik Panchang, the festival starts on the Pratipada Tithi of this auspicious period.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Rituals, significance

During Chaitra Navratri, devotees observe fasts, perform aarti, and follow a sattvic diet. Many people establish a kalash (ghatsthapana) at home and maintain spiritual discipline throughout the nine days.

Chaitra Navratri has deep spiritual and cultural significance as it symbolises the victory of good over evil and of dharma over adharma. It is considered auspicious as it marks new beginnings, with the start of the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2083.

In spiritual terms, the festival is seen as a period of purity as it is believed to do inner cleansing and renewal, where devotees adopt discipline, devotion and self-reflection. These nine days are believed to improve an individual’s soul by removing negativity and attracting positive energy into their lives.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Full Calendar