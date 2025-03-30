Chaitra Navratri 2025: The nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri festival began on Sunday, with the morning aarti being offered at temples across India. On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Mata Shailputri.

The nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri festival began on Sunday, with the morning aarti being offered at temples across India. On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Mata Shailputri.

What is Chaitra Navratri

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, collectively known as Navdurga. Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions. According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra month is the beginning of Hindu new year.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.' The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Devotees flock famous temples to attend aarti

Devotees gathered in huge numbers in Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Devotees in huge numbers reached Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on the first day of Chaitra Navratri pic.twitter.com/NLVo43EHZO March 30, 2025

Devotees attend Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Bhasma Aarti was performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple on the first day of Chaitra month, the beginning of the Hindu New Year pic.twitter.com/qo7s8gb5RC — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2025

Devotees can be seen offering prayers at the Alop Shankari Devi Shakti Peeth Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: Devotees offer prayers at the Alop Shankari Devi Shakti Peeth Mandir on the first day of Chaitra Navratri pic.twitter.com/HudgpVtpgl — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2025

Massive crowd of devotees flocked Varanasi’s Ashtabhuji Mata Mandir on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: Devotees offer prayers at Ashtabhuji Mata Mandir on the first day of Chaitra Navratri pic.twitter.com/VeGFHqa0cu — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2025

In Varanasi, during Mangala Aarti, Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga was anointed with 'Nav Kalash' of Gangajal sent from Mata Vishalakshi Shaktipeeth in Kashi.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: On the first Chaitra Navratri, during Mangala Aarti, Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga was anointed with 'Nav Kalash' of Gangajal sent from Mata Vishalakshi Shaktipeeth in Kashi.



(Video Source: Temple Administration, Kashi Vishwanath Temple) pic.twitter.com/Giag19diRk — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2025

Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel will present a series of special programs from March 30 to April 6 for Navratri.

“To commemorate each day's significance, the channel will feature a specially curated series from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Additionally, Shakti Aradhana will be broadcast daily from 8:30 AM to 8:40 AM, bringing divine renditions to the audience,” according to a Ministry of Information & Broadcasting release.

A special highlight of the celebrations will be Navratri Bhajans performed by renowned artists such as Anup Jalota, Narinder Chanchal, Jagjit Singh, Hari Om Sharan, Mahendra Kapoor, and Anuradha Paudwal. These renditions will be aired from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM every day.

“Devi Maa Ke Anek Swaroop, a unique series narrating inspiring stories on Navratri, will be broadcast daily from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM. The channel will also present special features on various Shakti Peeths across the country, providing listeners with deeper insights into the sacred sites dedicated to Goddess Durga,” the release read.

The Navratri celebrations will culminate in a grand live program on Ram Janmotsav, directly from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya. This special broadcast will take place on April 6 from 11:45 AM to 12:15 PM, bringing the divine festivities to audiences across the nation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)