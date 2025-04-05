Kanya Pujan holds deep spiritual significance during Navratri, symbolising the worship of feminine power in its purest form.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Navami: Chaitra Navratri is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. One of the key rituals during this period is Kanya Pujan or Kanjak Puja, performed to honour young girls as incarnations of the divine goddess. This sacred ritual is usually observed on the eighth (Ashtami) or ninth (Navami) day of Navratri. As Chaitra Navratri 2025 lasts for eight days, many devotees are curious about the correct date to perform Navami Kanya Pujan this year.

When is Kanya Pujan in 2025?

In 2025, Navami Kanya Pujan will be observed on Sunday, April 6, which also marks the celebration of Shri Ram Navami.

Navami Tithi Begins: 7:27 PM on April 5, 2025

7:27 PM on April 5, 2025 Navami Tithi Ends: 7:23 PM on April 6, 2025

Shubh Muhurat for Kanya Pujan

Devotees looking for the most auspicious time to perform the ritual can consider the following muhurats:

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 AM to 12:49 PM

Amrit Kaal: 11:46 PM to 01:26 AM (April 7)

Ravi Pushya Yog: All Day

Ravi Yog: All Day

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: All Day

Choghadiya muhurat:

Labh: 09:15 AM to 10:49 AM

Amrit: 10:49 AM to 12:24 PM

These time slots are considered highly auspicious for worship and rituals during Navratri.

Puja Vidhi for Kanya Pujan

On the day of Navami, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and clean their homes thoroughly to prepare for the auspicious ritual. Nine young girls, aged between two and ten, are invited to the home as representations of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Along with them, a young boy, symbolising Langur or Lord Hanuman, is also welcomed. The ritual begins by washing the girls' feet with respect and care. They are then seated and offered a sacred thread tied around their wrists, along with a red kumkum tika on their foreheads. Devotees serve them a traditional meal, usually consisting of halwa, puri, and black chana—a bhog considered highly sacred. After the meal, the girls are presented with gifts or dakshina as a token of reverence. The ceremony concludes with the devotees touching the girls’ feet and seeking their blessings, marking the successful completion of the Navratri fasts and rituals.

Significance for Kanya Pujan

Kanya Pujan holds deep spiritual significance during Navratri, symbolising the worship of feminine power in its purest form. The nine young girls represent the nine forms of Goddess Durga, and honouring them reflects respect for shakti (divine energy). By washing their feet, offering food, and seeking blessings, devotees acknowledge the presence of divinity in every girl child. This ritual reinforces the belief that feminine energy is sacred, powerful, and central to balance and prosperity in the universe.

