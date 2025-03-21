Chaitra Navratri 2025: Ghatasthapana, also referred to as Kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana, marks the beginning of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival.

Chaitra Navratri, a joyous nine-day festival celebrated with grandeur across India, will commence on March 30 and conclude on April 7 this year. This auspicious festival marks the beginning of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, as devotees pay homage to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. Ghatasthpana marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, while the festivities culminate with Ram Navami celebrations on its final day.

Ghatasthapana, also referred to as Kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana, marks the beginning of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival. Esteemed as one of the most auspicious moments of the celebration, Ghatasthapana is a prevalent ritual observed during both Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri festivities.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: When is Ghatasthapana?

Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Tithi Begins: March 29 at 4:27 PM

Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Tithi Ends: March 30 at 12:49 PM

Kalash Sthapana Muhurat: March 30, 6:13 AM to 10:22 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: March 30, 12:01 PM to 12:50 PM.

Ghatasthapana holds significant importance in the Chaitra Navratri festivities, symbolising the commencement of nine days of celebration. This ritual entails invoking Goddess Shakti by placing a Kalash in one's home or place of worship. This year, Ghatasthapana is falling on March 30.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Puja vidhi and guidelines

The most auspicious time for Ghatasthapana is the first one-third of the day on Pratipada Tithi, according to the Panchang. If this timeframe isn't suitable, the ritual can be conducted during Abhijeet Muhurta.

The essential items for Ghatasthapana include saffron, incense, barley, honeycombs, turmeric bales, flowers, sugar, Panchmeva, mace, coconut, sand, clay, betel leaves, cloves, Bel Patra, Amrapatra, an image of Mata Durga, Turmeric, Kalash, milk, fruits, sweets, and mustard. Devotees also illuminate a lamp in the Ghatasthapana area. It's recommended to light the lamp daily throughout the festival while reciting Maa Durga's mantra.