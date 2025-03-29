Ghatasthapana is a crucial ritual that initiates Navratri celebrations, marking the presence of Goddess Durga.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Ghatasthapana: Chaitra Navratri is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals, symbolising the victory of good over evil. The nine-day celebration begins with Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana, a sacred ritual that marks the invocation of Goddess Durga. In 2025, Chaitra Navratri starts on March 30 and concludes on April 6. Devotees perform Ghatasthapana with devotion, believing it brings prosperity, strength, and divine blessings.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Ghatasthapana: Date and Tithi

Ghatasthapana Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Pratipada Tithi Begins: March 29, 2025, at 4:27 PM

March 29, 2025, at 4:27 PM Pratipada Tithi Ends: March 30, 2025, at 12:49 PM

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Ghatasthapana: Shubh Muhurat

The ideal time to perform Ghatasthapana is during the morning hours of Pratipada Tithi. The most auspicious Muhurat is as follows:

Shubh Muhurat: 6:13 AM to 10:22 AM

6:13 AM to 10:22 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 12:01 PM to 12:50 PM

Significance of Ghatasthapana

Ghatasthapana is a crucial ritual that initiates Navratri celebrations, marking the presence of Goddess Durga. The Kalash, filled with water and adorned with mango leaves, a coconut, and sacred items, symbolises abundance, creation, and divine energy. In North India, devotees also sow Jowar seeds in a clay pot, known as Navdhanya or Khetari, which grows over nine days, representing life and fertility.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Ghatasthapana: Puja Vidhi

Preparation: Clean the puja area and take a bath during Brahma Muhurat.

during Brahma Muhurat. Establish the Kalash by wrapping a red thread around a clay pot, filling it with water, turmeric, vermilion, and coins, and placing five mango leaves on top. Next, place a coconut over the Kalash and set it on a chowki adorned with a new cloth. Invoke Goddess Durga by sowing barley seeds, lighting an Akhand Jyoti, and offering sandalwood, flowers, incense, and Panchamrit. Conclude the ritual with an aarti, seeking the goddess’s blessings for strength and prosperity.

The ritual of Ghatasthapana sets the tone for Navratri, ushering in divine energy and devotion. With prayers and offerings, devotees celebrate these nine nights with faith and reverence, honouring the goddess in her various forms.

