Chaitra Navratri: Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasanta Navratri, is a nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The second day of this auspicious festival is devoted to Goddess Brahmacharini, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati who is revered for her penance and unwavering devotion.

Chaitra Navratri Day 2: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya tithi begins at 09:19 AM on March 30, 2025, and concludes at 05:41 AM on March 31, 2025. Devotees observe special prayers and rituals during this period to seek the blessings of Maa Brahmacharini.

Significance of Maa Brahmacharini

Goddess Brahmacharini symbolises austerity, wisdom, and devotion. She is depicted as a serene deity dressed in white, walking barefoot, holding a rudraksha mala in one hand and a kamandal (water pot) in the other. According to legends, she performed intense penance to attain Lord Shiva as her husband. Her perseverance and unwavering dedication highlight the importance of patience, self-control, and devotion in one's spiritual journey.

Puja Rituals

On this day, devotees perform special pujas and follow traditional rituals, including:

Waking up early, cleaning the house, and taking a holy bath before beginning the puja.

Placing an earthen lamp before Maa Brahmacharini and offering white flowers and vermillion (kumkum).

Presenting white sweets such as kheer or mishri to the Goddess as prasad.

Chanting mantras and reciting the Durga Saptashati Path to invoke her blessings.

Chaitra Navratri Day 2: Colour and Mantra

The colour associated with this day is white, symbolising peace and purity. Devotees wear white attire and use Jasmine flowers in their prayers.

The mantra to be chanted on this day is:

“Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah.”

Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu, Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama.

