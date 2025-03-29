Maa Shailputri, meaning ‘Daughter of the Mountain,’ is the embodiment of strength and devotion.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 will commence on March 30, Sunday, marking the beginning of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. The first day is devoted to Maa Shailputri, the first form of Navdurga, who represents strength, purity and spiritual awakening. The day is also significant for the ritual of Ghatasthapana, which symbolises the invocation of divine energy.

Who is Maa Shailputri

Maa Shailputri, meaning ‘Daughter of the Mountain,’ is the embodiment of strength and devotion. According to mythology, she was born as the daughter of King Himavan and is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. She holds a trident and a lotus in her hands while riding a bull, symbolising power and stability. Worshipping her on the first day of Navratri is believed to bring prosperity, peace, and spiritual progress.

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Puja Vidhi

The first day of Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana, a sacred ritual that invokes the presence of Goddess Durga. Here’s how devotees can perform the puja:

Ghatasthapana: Place a clay pot filled with water and sow barley seeds around it. A coconut wrapped in red cloth is placed on top, symbolising divine energy.

Place a clay pot filled with water and sow barley seeds around it. A coconut wrapped in red cloth is placed on top, symbolising divine energy. Offerings: Devotees offer vermillion, flowers, incense, and sweets, particularly those made with milk and ghee, to Maa Shailputri.

Devotees offer vermillion, flowers, incense, and sweets, particularly those made with milk and ghee, to Maa Shailputri. Fasting: Many devotees observe a fast on this day, consuming only fruits, milk-based foods, or satvik meals.

Many devotees observe a fast on this day, consuming only fruits, milk-based foods, or satvik meals. Aarti and Mantras: Recite Maa Shailputri’s mantras and perform an aarti to seek her blessings.

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Mantra

Chanting Maa Shailputri’s mantras with devotion is believed to bring spiritual progress and inner peace. Some of the significant mantras include:

Om Devi Shailputreyi Namah

Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu, Shailputreyi Rupena Samsthita, Namastasyei, Namastasyei, Namastasyei Namo Namah

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Colour and Bhog

Colour: The auspicious colour for the first day of Navratri is orange, symbolising positivity and enthusiasm. Devotees wear orange attire to align with the festive spirit.

The auspicious colour for the first day of Navratri is orange, symbolising positivity and enthusiasm. Devotees wear orange attire to align with the festive spirit. Bhog: Offerings made to Maa Shailputri typically include sweet dishes prepared using milk and pure desi ghee, honouring her nurturing energy.

Shubh Muhurat for Puja on Day 1

For those performing the puja, observing the right muhurat enhances the spiritual benefits. The auspicious timings for March 30, 2025, include:

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:01 PM to 12:50 PM

12:01 PM to 12:50 PM Amrit Kaal: 02:28 PM to 03:52 PM

02:28 PM to 03:52 PM Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: 04:35 PM to 06:12 AM, March 31

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2025 Ghatasthapana: Know the date, time, shubh muhurat for Kalash Sthapana