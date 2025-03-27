It is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, with each day honouring a different incarnation.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is an important Hindu festival celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across India. This nine-day festival, observed in March or April, marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Chaitra. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, with each day honouring a different incarnation.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Start and End Date

Start Date: March 30, 2025 (Sunday)

End Date: April 6, 2025 (Sunday)

Chaitra Navratri 2025: History

Navratri is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. According to legends, Goddess Durga was created by the divine energies of Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma to defeat the demon Mahishasura. The battle lasted for nine days, and on the tenth day, Goddess Durga emerged victorious, reinforcing the belief in the power of righteousness.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Significance

Chaitra Navratri holds immense spiritual and mythological importance. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil and marks the onset of the Hindu New Year in several regions. According to the Brahma Purana, Lord Brahma created the universe on Chaitra Pratipada, the first day of Navratri. The third day is believed to mark the incarnation of Lord Vishnu’s Matsya avatar, and the ninth day is celebrated as Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Another legend highlights Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the divine power of Shakti and feminine energy.

This festival is a time for self-reflection, spiritual growth, and seeking divine blessings. It also marks the transition into spring, celebrating new beginnings and prosperity.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Rituals and Celebrations

Chaitra Navratri is observed through various rituals, prayers, and fasting:

Ghatasthapana: The first day begins with Kalash Sthapana, symbolising the invocation of Goddess Durga.

Fasting: Devotees observe fasts, consuming satvik food such as fruits, curd, and potatoes, while avoiding non-vegetarian food, onions, and garlic.

Daily Worship: Each day is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, with special pujas and chanting of Navratri mantras.

Kanya Pujan: On the ninth day, young girls (considered manifestations of Goddess Durga) are worshipped and offered prasad.

Ram Navami: The festival concludes with grand celebrations of Lord Rama’s birth, marked by bhajans and temple processions.

