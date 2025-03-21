Chaitra Navratri, also called Vasanta Navratri, is a nine-day Hindu festival honouring Goddess Durga. It starts on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar, which usually falls in March or April. In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and end on April 7, with the celebration of Rama Navami on the ninth day.

This festival is very important, especially in northern India. People who follow Hinduism observe fasts, perform special prayers, and read religious scriptures during this time. In Maharashtra, Chaitra Navratri coincides with Gudi Padwa, while in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, it aligns with Ugadi, the Hindu New Year.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Important dates

In 2025, the Chaitra Navratri celebrations will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 7. During this nine-day festival, devotees will worship to the diverse forms of Goddess Durga, with each day dedicated to a specific manifestation of the deity. Below is the given schedule for Chaitra Navratri 2025:

March 30, 2025 - Pratipada (Ghatasthapana & Shailputri Puja)

March 31, 2025 - Dwitiya (Brahmacharini Puja)

April 1, 2025 - Tritiya (Chandraghanta Puja)

April 2, 2025 - Chaturthi (Kushmanda Puja)

April 3, 2025 - Panchami (Skandamata Puja)

April 4, 2025 - Shashti (Katyayani Puja)

April 5, 2025 - Saptami (Kalaratri Puja)

April 6, 2025 - Ashtami (Mahagauri Puja & Kanya Pujan)

April 7, 2025 - Navami (Siddhidatri Puja & Ram Navami)

Significance of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri is a profoundly sacred and auspicious celebration that embodies the victory of good over evil. It is said that Goddess Durga came down to earth at this time to destroy the demon Mahishasura, which signifies the eternal victory of good over evil. The nine-day celebration ends on the ninth day with Ram Navami, a festive celebration marking the birth of Lord Rama.

Chaitra Navratri puja rituals and celebration

The celebrations start with Ghatasthapana, in which a pious Kalash is set up representing the Goddess Durga's grace. Throughout nine days, there are prayers, daily poojas, and aarti being done for different Goddess Durga's avatars.

Daily worship, prayers, and aarti, honoring different forms of Goddess Durga.

Offering sweet prasad, fruits, and customary offerings such as puri-chana to the Goddess and her followers.

Kanya pujan, in which little girls dressed up as Goddess Durga are worshipped with offerings of food, blessings, and presents on the eighth and ninth days of the festivities.

The ninth and final day of Chaitra Navratri is marked by grand festivities to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama. Devotees come together to sing devotional bhajans, participate in vibrant processions, and visit temples to pay their respects and seek blessings.