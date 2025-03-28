In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will commence on March 30, bringing devotees a time of prayer, devotion, and renewal.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Chaitra Navratri, a revered nine-day Hindu festival, symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the divine power of Goddess Durga. Observed in the Hindu month of Chaitra, this festival also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year, typically falling in March or April. In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will commence on March 30, bringing devotees a time of prayer, devotion, and renewal.

A unique tradition associated with Chaitra Navratri is the observance of specific colours for each day. These colours not only enhance the festive spirit but also hold deep spiritual significance. Devotees wear these colours to align themselves with the divine energies of Goddess Durga and seek her blessings for prosperity, happiness, and inner peace. Here are the nine auspicious colours for Chaitra Navratri 2025 and their meanings:

Day 1 - Orange

The festival begins with the colour orange, symbolising energy, enthusiasm, and positivity. It represents the warmth and vibrancy of new beginnings, invoking the blessings of Goddess Shailputri, who embodies strength and devotion.

Day 2 - White

On the second day, devotees wear white, a colour that signifies peace, purity, and serenity. It is associated with Goddess Brahmacharini, who bestows wisdom and spiritual enlightenment upon her followers.

Day 3 - Red

Red, the colour of passion and power, is worn on the third day. It represents the fierce and protective nature of Goddess Chandraghanta, who removes obstacles and shields her devotees from negativity.

Day 4 - Royal Blue

Royal blue exudes wisdom, tranquillity, and confidence. This colour is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, the creator of the universe, who provides strength and harmony to her devotees.

Day 5 - Yellow

On the fifth day, yellow is the chosen colour, signifying happiness, brightness, and knowledge. It reflects the divine blessings of Goddess Skandamata, who nurtures and protects her devotees like a mother.

Day 6 - Green

Green represents growth, fertility, and harmony. It is worn on the sixth day to honour Goddess Katyayani, a symbol of courage and determination, inspiring devotees to embrace positive change.

Day 7 - Grey

Grey, the colour of balance and resilience, is worn on the seventh day. It signifies the divine power of Goddess Kalratri, who destroys ignorance and darkness, leading devotees towards spiritual awakening.

Day 8 - Purple

Purple symbolises spirituality, transformation, and ambition. Dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, this colour reflects her purity and her ability to grant wisdom and fulfilment to her devotees.

Day 9 - Pink

On the final day of Navratri, pink is worn to symbolise love, compassion, and grace. It represents the blessings of Goddess Siddhidatri, who bestows divine knowledge and prosperity upon her devotees.

