Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ghatasthapana date, shubh muhurat, puja timing and rituals of for Kalash Sthapana

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Chaitra Navratri, a vibrant nine-day festival celebrated with grandeur nationwide, commences on April 9 and concludes on April 17 this year. This auspicious festival kicks off on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, as devotees pay homage to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms: Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. Ghatasthpana marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, while the festivities culminate with Ram Navami celebrations on its final day.

Ghatasthapana, also referred to as Kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana, marks the initiation of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival. Esteemed as one of the most auspicious moments of the celebration, Ghatasthapana is a prevalent ritual observed during both Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri festivities.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Ghatasthapana Date: When is Ghatasthapana?

Ghatasthapana holds significant importance in the Chaitra Navratri festivities, symbolizing the commencement of nine days of celebration. This ritual entails invoking Goddess Shakti by placing a Kalash in one's home or place of worship. This year, Ghatasthapana is falling on April 9.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Shubh muhurat for Kalash Sthapana and puja timing

According to Drik Panchang, here's all you need to know about the Ghatasthapana ritual:

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:02 am to 10:16 am on April 9

Ghatasthapana Abhijeet Muhurat: 11:57 am to 12:48 pm on April 9

Pratipada Tithi begins on April 8 at 11:50 pm

Pratipada Tithi ends on April 9 at 8:30 pm

Vaidhrti Yog begins on April 8 at 6:14 pm

Vaidhrti Yog ends on April 9 at 2:18 pm

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Rituals

The first one-third of the day on Pratipada Tithi is deemed the most auspicious time for Ghatasthapana, according to the Panchang. However, if this timeframe isn't suitable, one can conduct the ritual during Abhijeet Muhurta.

The essential items required for Ghatasthapana include saffron, incense, barley, honeycombs, turmeric bales, flowers, sugar, Panchmeva, mace, coconut, sand, clay, betel leaves, cloves, Bel Patra, Amrapatra, an image of Mata Durga, Turmeric, Kalash, milk, fruits, sweets, mustard. Devotees also illuminate a lamp in the Ghatasthapana area. It's also recommended to light the lamp daily throughout the festival while reciting Maa Durga's mantra.