Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lakhimpur constituency Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know candidates, polling date and other

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Day-wise colours and their significance for devotees

Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first player to achieve huge milestone in IPL

LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

This entrepreneur works in Rs 7014 crore company at 21, related to two superstar's families, her net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Focus on Mayank Yadav as Lucknow Super Giants takes on Gujarat Titans in Lucknow

Lakhimpur constituency Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know candidates, polling date and other

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Day-wise colours and their significance for devotees

Bollywood sequels that took more than 10 years in making

This Mughal queen was madly in love with her stepson

10 silent signs of vitamin B12 deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

This entrepreneur works in Rs 7014 crore company at 21, related to two superstar's families, her net worth is...

Sunny Leone claims she was engaged before meeting Daniel Weber, called off marriage with ex-partner: 'I asked him..'

This influencer failed as singer, earned Rs 150 per day, later became India's richest YouTuber, his net worth is...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Day-wise colours and their significance for devotees

Here's all you need to know about what coloured clothes to wear during the nine days of Navratri 2024

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 09:59 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chaitra Navratri 2024: With Chaitra Navratri 2024 just three days away and most Hindu households have already started preparations with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Navratri means 'nine nights.' 'Nava' means 'nine,' and 'Ratri' means 'night. This year, Chaitra Navratri 2023 will begin on Tuesday, April 9 and will end on Wednesday, April 17. 

Navratri is considered to be an auspicious festival, as goddess Durga defeated and killed the demon Mahisasura and saved the world from evil power. Goddess Durga symbolises the divine forces, strength, and wisdom that are used to fight against evil.

On each day of Navratri, a form of Goddess Durga is worshipped. One should try to wear clothes of colours associated with the days.

Here's all you need to know about what coloured clothes to wear during the nine days of Navratri 2024:

Day 1: On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped. Devi Shailputri likes yellow colour very much. Therefore, wearing yellow on this day is said to be lucky. This leads to the attainment of good luck and joy.

Day 2: On the second day of Navratri, Devi Brahmacharini is worshiped. She likes the green colour and it is believed that wearing green on the second day of Navratri can fulfill all the wishes of the person.

Day 3: Goddess Chandraghanta is the third form of Goddess Durga and she is worshiped on the third day of Navratri. Wearing brown coloured clothes on this day is considered lucky.  

Day 4: On the fourth day of Navratri, Devi Kushmanda is worshiped. It is said that on this day, devotees should worship Devi Kushmanda wearing orange clothes as this colour signifies brightness, knowledge, and tranquility.

Day 5: Goddess Skandmata is worshiped on the fifth day of Navratri. White clothes should be worn while worshiping, as it represents purity and one should wear white colour.

Day 6: Devi Katyayani is worshiped on the sixth day of Navratri. Devi Katyayani is very fond of red colour. Therefore, on this day, people should worship the goddess wearing red clothes and seek blessings.

Day 7: Devi Kalratri is worshiped on the seventh day of Navratri. On this day it is auspicious for the devotees to wear blue-coloured clothes to worship Maa Kalratri.

Day 8: Ashtami is one of the important days in Navratri. Mahagauri, the eighth form of Maa Durga, is worshiped on this day. Devotees should wear subtle pink coloured clothes while worshiping which represents hope, self-refinement, and social upliftment.

Day 9: On the ninth day of Navratri, the ninth form of goddess Durga, Goddess Siddhidatri is worshiped. The worship of Siddhidatri, the daughter of all siddhis, has a special significance. Wearing purple-coloured clothes on this day is considered auspicious. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This star, once bus conductor, was known for playing drunk on screen, never touched alcohol, was more popular than...

Meet Indian brothers, who are now richest billionaires under 30, their massive net worth is Rs...

CUET PG 2024 Answer key to be released today, know how to check

This is how Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani got their names

Meet man, an Indian billionaire, who is only descendant of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, his massive net worth is Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement