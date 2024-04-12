Twitter
Lifestyle

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Skandamata

Green is the favourite colour of Maa Skandamat, so devotees can wear green to please the goddess of happiness and prosperity.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 06:17 PM IST

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: According to mythological beliefs, Skandamata is the fiery form of Mother Parvati. In this regard, a story has been told that once when Mother Parvati got angry and appeared in the form of Adishakti to protect Kumar Kartikeya, Indra started trembling with fear. Indra started apologizing to the goddess to save his life. Since one name of Kumar Kartikeya is also Skanda, all the deities started calling her Skandamata to celebrate the form of Maa Durga and started praising her. Since then, the fifth form of Maa Durga Maa came to be known as Skandamata, and she was worshipped as the 5th Adhikshatri.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Shubh Muhurat

On April 12, 2024, Friday, the Panchami tithi will begin at 4:50 PM and will continue until April 13, 2024, Saturday, 3:55 PM. The auspicious time for performing the puja of Goddess Skandamata on the fifth day of Navaratri is from 5:28 AM to 11:00 AM.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Puja vidhi

Worshipping Skandamata in Brahma Muhurta gives more good results. For this, you wake up in the morning and take a bath and wear clean clothes. After this, you should bathe the idol of Skandamata with Gangajal, and then you can offer flowers and bhog etc. to her. Banana prasad is offered to Skandamata. If there is no banana, then you can also offer Batashe's Prasad to Skandamata.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Bhog for goddess Skandamata

Devotees can offer bananas as an offering to Skandamata. 

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Mantras 

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Skandamata Rupen Sansthita. Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah ॥

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Goddess Skandamata's favourite colour

Green is the favourite colour of Maa Skandamat, so devotees can wear green to please the goddess of happiness and prosperity.


 

