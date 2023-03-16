Chaitra Navratri 2023: Why do we celebrate 9-day-long festival? What are nine avatars of Goddess Durga? | Photo: File (Image for representation)

The nation-wide celebration of Chaitra Navratri, which lasts nine days, will be enthusiastically celebrated by worshippers of Goddess Durga. Fascinatingly, fervent devotees of Maa Shakti celebrate the Navratri Vrat four times a year, aligning with the onset of each new season. Moreover, Chaitra Navratri, one of the four Navratris, is one that devotees eagerly anticipate throughout this time of the year.

Why do we celebrate Chaitra Navratri?

Interestingly, according to the Amavasyant calendar, the Hindu New Year Day falls on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. As a result, followers worship the Mother Goddess, a symbol of power, to start the Nav Varsh. Navratri also occurs during the change of seasons, as was already mentioned. In order to avoid illnesses brought on by the heat, believers fast for nine days as Spring closes and Summer starts.

All about Navratri

Durga, the goddess of Navratri, symbolises Shakti, or feminine energy. According to mythology surrounding the birth of Goddess Durga, the Mother Goddess combines the abilities of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Shiva). She is also known as Mahishasuramardini since she was created to destroy the monster Mahishasura.

Her representation in a painting and idols shows her using her trident to kill Mahishasura. Goddess Durga, who has ten hands, is depicted riding a lion and holding a variety of weapons. She also has a third eye on her forehead. It's interesting to note that during Navratri, believers worship Nava Durga, who takes the nine incarnations of Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Maha Gauri, and Siddhidatri.

