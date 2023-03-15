Search icon
Chaitra Navratri 2023 starts on March 22: List of food item, spices to eat and avoid here

Here are things to eat and things to avoid eating during Chaitra Navratri.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

Chaitra Navratri 2023| Photo: File

The Chaitra Navratri will start on March 22, The devotees of Maa Durga celebrate the nine days long festivities. The Navratri is celebrated four times in a year in different months. These four Navratris are called-- Shardiya Navratri, Chaitra Navratri, Magha Gupt Navratri and Ashadha Gupt Navratri. 

Chaitra Navratri is usually celebrated during Chaitra's Shukla Paksha and falls in the month of March or April. The nine-day festivities will conclude with Ram Navami on March 30. 

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Food items that can and can't be eaten

Devotees keep fast during the fasts and eat only satvik food. Food items like garlic, wheat flour, rice, brinjal, mushrooms are avoided during vrat. Eating items like samvat ke chawal (banyard millet), kuttu ka aata (buckwheat flour), rajgira, sabudana, singhare ka aata (water chestnut flour), potatoes, sweet potato, bottle gourd (lauki), arbi, spinach, pumpkin, bottle gourd, carrots and cucumber are some of the foods that are allowed during fasting.

Read: Know history behind Uttarakhand's spring festival Phool Dei: Why is it celebrated, dates and more

Spices to avoid during Navratri

  • Garam masala
  • Coriander powder (dhania)
  • Turmeric (haldi)
  • Asafoetida (hing)
  • Mustard (sarso)
  • Fenugreek seeds (methi seeds)

Spices you can eat during Navratri

  • Cumin powder
  • Black pepper powder
  • Green cardamom
  • Cloves
  • Cinnamon
  • Ajwain
  • Black peppercorns
  • Kokum
  • Nutmeg
