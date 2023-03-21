Chaitra Navratri 2023: From shubh muhurat to history, here's all devotees need to know as 9-day-long festivities begin | Photo: File (Image for representation)

In various parts of India, millions of worshippers will celebrate the start of the nine-day festivities tomorrow with great fervour. People pray to the nine manifestations of Goddess Shakti during the nine-day festivities, and on the final day, they celebrate Lord Rama's birth by observing Ram Navami. Beginning on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, Chaitra Navratri occurs in March or April.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date

Chaitra Navratri will start on March 22, Wednesday, and will conclude on March 30, Ram Navami, and on March 31 Navratri Parana (Dashmi) will be observed. Mahagauri Puja, or Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri, falls on March 29.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Drik Panchang predicts that the Pratipada Tithi of the Chaitra month will start on March 21 at 10:52 PM and end on March 22 at 08:20 PM. Additionally, according to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana begins at 6:23 am and ends at 7:32 am on March 22.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: History

The Hindu god Vishnu's seventh avatar, Ram, celebrates his birthday on Ram Navami, the final day of Chaitra Navratri. In Ayodhya, King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya gave birth to Lord Ram. According to the Hindu calendar, the first month of the year is Chaitra. Spring officially begins this month. Gudi Padwa is observed on the first day of Chaitra in Maharashtra, Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu.

