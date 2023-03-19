Search icon
Chaitra Navratri 2023: List of day-wise Goddess Durga incarnation worshipping, tithi, significance

Know here all the different incarnations of Goddess Durga that are worshipped in the nine days of Chaitra Navratri.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

Chaitra Navratri 2023| Photo: PTI

Navratras are a nine-day long celebration, where the devotees worship goddess Durga and her nine forms across India. Navratri is celebrated twice a year. One is Sharad Navratri, celebrated in the Ashwin (September-October) and the other is Chaitra Navratri celebrated in Chaitra (March-April) as per the Hindu calendar. 

Each day of the Navratri is dedicated to one form of Goddess Durga's incarnations. Devotees keep fast and worshipped Mata Shakti during this period. The Navratri festivities culminate on Ram Navami, which is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama.

This year, the Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 22 and end on March 30, as per the Drik Panchang. Here is a list of Goddes Durga's nine incarnations on each day during the Navratri:

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Day-wise Goddess Durga incarnation worshipping

  • Day 1: March 22 - Pratipada - Maa Shailputri Puja
  • Day 2: March 23 - Dwitiya - Maa Brahmacharini Puja
  • Day 3: March 24 - Tritiya - Maa Chandraghanta Puja
  • Day 4: March 25 - Chaturthi - Maa Kushmanda Puja
  • Day 5: March 26 - Panchami - Maa Skandamata Puja
  • Day 6: March 27 - Shasthi - Maa Katyayani Puja
  • Day 7: March 28 - Saptami – Maa Kalaratri Puja
  • Day 8: March 29- Ashtami- Maa MahaGauri Puja
  • Day 9: March 30 - Rama Navami- Maa Siddhidatri Puja

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Timings

The Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi during Daivi-Svabhava Meena Lagna. The Ghatasthapana Muhurta will be from 6:23 AM to 7:32 AM on March 22.

  • Pratipada Tithi Begins - 10:52 PM on March 21, 2023
  • Pratipada Tithi Ends - 8:20 PM on March 22, 2023
  • Meena Lagna Begins - 6:23 AM on March 22, 2023
  • Meena Lagna Ends - 7:32 AM on March 22, 2023
First-image
