Chaitra Navratri 2023: Is Navratri on March 21 or 22? know schedule, importance

The traditional Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival which will commence on March 22 this year. During Chaitra Navratri, the nine forms of Maa Durga will be worshiped with rituals. Durga, the goddess of Navratri, symbolises Shakti, or feminine energy. According to the mythology surrounding the birth of Goddess Durga, the Mother Goddess combines the abilities of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Shiva).

The great festival of Navratri is celebrated with great pomp across the country. Maa Durga is called the goddess of happiness and prosperity. She pleases her devotees by fasting during Navratri and worshiping Maa Durga with full devotion. Also fulfills all their wishes.

Date and Time

This year, the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra month will begin on March 21 at 10.52 pm. The next day, March 22, 2023, at 8.20 pm, this date will also end. And according to Udaya Tithi, Navratri will start from March 22, 2023.

Ghatasthapana Muhurta

On March 22, the Pratipada date is only till 8:20 in the morning. In such a situation, Ghat Sthapana i.e. Kalash Sthapana should be done before 8 o'clock. On March 22, the auspicious time for Kalash Sthapana is from 06.29 am to 07.39 am.

Chaitra Navratri Dates and Colour

March 22 - Ghatasthapana, Royal Blue

March 23 - Maa Brahmacharini Puja, Yellow

March 24 - Maa Chandraghanta Puja, Green

March 25 - Lakshmi Panchami Puja, Grey

March 26 - Skanda Sashti, Orange

March 27 - Maa Katyayani Puja, White

March 28 - Maha Saptami, Red

March 29 - Durga Ashtami or Mahagauri Puja, Blue

March 30 - Rama Navami, Pink