Chaitra Navratri 2023: Is Navratri on March 21 or 22? know schedule, importance

Chaitra Navratri 2023: The nine-day-long festival of Navratri will commence on March 22 and end on March 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

File photo

The traditional Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival which will commence on March 22 this year. During Chaitra Navratri, the nine forms of Maa Durga will be worshiped with rituals. Durga, the goddess of Navratri, symbolises Shakti, or feminine energy. According to the mythology surrounding the birth of Goddess Durga, the Mother Goddess combines the abilities of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Shiva). 

The great festival of Navratri is celebrated with great pomp across the country. Maa Durga is called the goddess of happiness and prosperity. She pleases her devotees by fasting during Navratri and worshiping Maa Durga with full devotion. Also fulfills all their wishes. 

Date and Time

This year, the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra month will begin on March 21 at 10.52 pm. The next day, March 22, 2023, at 8.20 pm, this date will also end. And according to Udaya Tithi, Navratri will start from March 22, 2023.

Ghatasthapana Muhurta

On March 22, the Pratipada date is only till 8:20 in the morning. In such a situation, Ghat Sthapana i.e. Kalash Sthapana should be done before 8 o'clock. On March 22, the auspicious time for Kalash Sthapana is from 06.29 am to 07.39 am.
(Duration - 01 hour 10 minutes)

Chaitra Navratri Dates and Colour

March 22 - Ghatasthapana, Royal Blue

March 23 - Maa Brahmacharini Puja, Yellow

March 24 - Maa Chandraghanta Puja, Green

March 25 - Lakshmi Panchami Puja, Grey

March 26 - Skanda Sashti, Orange

March 27 - Maa Katyayani Puja, White

March 28 - Maha Saptami, Red

March 29 - Durga Ashtami or Mahagauri Puja, Blue

March 30 - Rama Navami, Pink

Holi 2023: Take care of your skin with these ultimate skin care tips
Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Wordle 635 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 16
