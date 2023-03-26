Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 6: Maa Katyayani puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras

The auspicious time to worship goddess Katyayani on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri is from 04:32 pm to 05:27 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 6: Maa Katyayani puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras
Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 6: Maa Katyayani puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras

Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Maa Durga, is worshipped on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri. She is considered to be the fiery form of Maa Durga. According to the scriptures, Mother Katyayani is considered to be the Manas daughter of Lord Brahma. Mata Katyayani is known as Chhath Maiya in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Bhagwati Katyayani is the most beautiful among the mother goddesses. It is believed that by worshipping Maa Katyayani on this day, one gets success in every work. Along with this, victory is achieved over the enemies. Know the form, worship method, mantra, bhog and aarti of Maa Katyayani.

Shubh Muhurat

Chaitra Shukla Shashthi date starts - March 26 2023, 04.32 pm

Chaitra Shukla Shashthi date ends - March 27, 2023, 05.27 pm

Twilight Muhurta - 06.35 pm - 06.58 pm

Puja Vidhi

First of all worship the Kalash on the sixth day of Navratri. After this Maa Durga and her form Maa Katyayani are worshipped. Before starting the worship method, take a flower in hand while meditating on the mother. After this, offer it to the mother. Then after offering Kumkum, Akshat, flowers etc. to the mother, offer sixteen adornments. After this, offer her favorite bhog i.e. honey as bhog to the mother. If you want, you can offer sweets etc. Then offer water and chant the mantra of the mother by lighting lamps and incense. Along with this, recite Durga Chalisa, Durga Saptashati and at the end, by doing aarti, apologize to the mother for any mistake.

Maa Katyayani Mantras

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 5: Maa Skandamata puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission latest news: Rajasthan announces DA hike for government employees; check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.