Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras

Chaitra Navratri day third is dedicated to maa Chandraghanta, who is a symbol of courage, strength, peace, serenity and prosperity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

Thursday (March 24) is the third day of Chaitra Navratri and is dedicated to Devi Chandraghanta. The name means half-moon shaped like a bell. She is the married form of maa Parvati and started applying the half-moon after her marriage to Shiva. She represents courage and strength and protects her devotees from evil. She is the Rudra roop of maa Durga and has a third eye on her forehead. This violent incarnation is taken for the betterment of society. Maa Chandraghanta symbolizes peace, serenity, and prosperity, she establishes justice and gives her devotees the courage and strength to fight challenges. Mounted on a tigress the goddess is dasabhuja or the one with ten hands. One of her hands remains in Abhayamudra or blessing posture.

Puja muhurat: 

According to Drik Panchang: 

Tritiya Tithi Begins- March 23, 2023 - 06:23 PM

Tritiya Tithi Ends- Marc 24, 2023 - 05:02 PM

Puja Rituals:

Place the goddess idol on a chowki or table and bathe it with Kesar(Saffron), Gangaajal (holy water), and kewra (floral water). After this, dress the goddess in golden-colored clothes. Offer her yellow-colored flowers and lotus. The prasad should comprise sweets, panchamrit and mishri (rock sugar).

Mantras of maa Chandraghanta

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥
Stuti of Maa Chandraghanta 
 
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samstita
Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

