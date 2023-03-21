Navratri 2023: Check WhatsApp wishes, greetings, quotes to share as auspicious 9-day festival begins

Here are WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes, and greetings to send to your loved ones on this Chaitra Navratri 2023.

On March 22, the auspicious nine-day celebration of Chaitra Navratri will begin. This festival, which takes place in March or April, starts on the first day of the Hindu lunar month calendar. The Navratri festivals in the months of Ashwin and Chaitra are important.

The majority of Shardiya Navratri's traditions and rituals are also recognised during Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri concludes on the ninth day, which also happens to be Raam Navami, whereas Shardiya Navratri culminates with Dussehra/Vijaya Dashami on the day following Navami.

WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes, and greetings for a Happy Navratri 2023

Happy Chaitra Navratri in 2023! May Maa shower her love upon you and your family members.

This Navratri, may Goddess Durga grant you a happy and healthy life, end all of your suffering, and grant you blessings.

Ask Goddess Durga to infuse your life with joy, health, prosperity, and peace. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

Happy Navratri! May Ma Durga grant you success, notoriety, wealth, wellbeing, joy, wisdom and dedication.

I hope that Chaitra Navratri's auspicious occasion will help you to conquer all of life's challenges and evil forces. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you all.

We send everyone our warmest greetings on this auspicious day of Navratri. May Maa Durga continue to lead and bless us all.

Maa Durga is the name for the mystic woman. Greetings for Navratri!

The wealth of morality or spiritual abilities within a person are donated by Lakshmi. Happy Navratri to all!

